One final prediction of the Guardians’ Opening Day roster

Starting pitchers (5): Shane Bieber, Triston McKenzie, Tanner Bibee, Logan Allen, Carlos Carrasco/Tyler BeedeThe Guardians know that Carrasco and Beede are on the team. It may take them a little longer to figure out who will be the fifth starter and who will work out of the bullpen until Gavin Williams is back at full strength. The best guess for now is that Carrasco will join the rotation, but the club could choose to go either way. Regardless, they’re both going to be on the Opening Day roster.