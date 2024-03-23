One final prediction of the Guardians’ Opening Day roster
March 23rd, 2024
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Guardians’ Opening Day roster is essentially set.
From battling through a respiratory illness that sidelined players for as long as two weeks to watching three prominent relievers go down with injuries to learning that the club’s former top prospect will once again undergo season-ending surgery, the Guardians have dealt with their fair share of hurdles this spring. Now, they’re ready to take their 26 top guys to Oakland.
In order to trim this roster down to just 26, the Guardians had to determine that center fielder Myles Straw and Rule 5 pick Deyvison De Los Santos would not make the Opening Day roster. There will be more clarity on Straw’s situation early next week. De Los Santos was returned to Arizona for $50,000.
The only spot that’s in question is the last spot in the bullpen. If the team doesn’t acquire an external candidate in the coming days, Cade Smith will make the team. Here’s a look at the 25 other players who will join him:
Catchers (2): Bo Naylor, Austin HedgesNaylor is set to be the starter. Hedges is ready to be the veteran backup, imparting the wisdom he has gathered from his nine previous seasons in the big leagues.
First base (1): Josh NaylorCount on Naylor trying to prove he can be as stellar offensively as he was last year.
Second base (1): Andrés GiménezThe Platinum Glover is back at second.
Shortstop (1): Brayan RocchioAfter the work Rocchio put in while playing winter ball this offseason, he entered camp with tremendous confidence and saw better results at the plate, which earned him the starting job over Gabriel Arias.
Third base (1): José RamírezNo need to waste time explaining this one.
Outfielders (5): Steven Kwan, Will Brennan, Ramón Laureano, Estevan Florial, Tyler FreemanNow that it’s been decided that Straw will not be on the Opening Day roster, the center field job is wide open for Freeman to take. The Guardians have raved all spring about how seamlessly the infielder transitioned to center field, and given the way he’s swung the bat this spring, he’s the favorite to start there on Thursday. Florial and Brennan will provide flexibility and versatility as extra outfielders, while Kwan reclaims his spot in left and Laurano is expected to handle the bulk of the innings in right.
Bench/utility (2): David Fry, Gabriel AriasWith Fry’s ability to play the corner outfield and infield spots on top of his experience behind the plate, his versatility is perfect for the utility role. Because Arias didn’t win the starting shortstop job, the Guardians are looking to move him around the diamond.
Starting pitchers (5): Shane Bieber, Triston McKenzie, Tanner Bibee, Logan Allen, Carlos Carrasco/Tyler BeedeThe Guardians know that Carrasco and Beede are on the team. It may take them a little longer to figure out who will be the fifth starter and who will work out of the bullpen until Gavin Williams is back at full strength. The best guess for now is that Carrasco will join the rotation, but the club could choose to go either way. Regardless, they’re both going to be on the Opening Day roster.
Relief pitchers (8): Emmanuel Clase, Scott Barlow, Eli Morgan, Nick Sandlin, Tim Herrin, Hunter Gaddis, Carlos Carrasco/Tyler Beede, Cade Smith/external optionThe club lost Xzavion Curry and Ben Lively for a while due to the virus that spread through the clubhouse, which put them too far behind to be ready by Opening Day. Sam Hentges was slowed by a swollen middle finger on his throwing hand and is working his way back now. Trevor Stephan has to undergo elbow surgery this month and has no return date in sight. James Karinchak is still building up after reporting to camp with right shoulder fatigue. This meant the Guardians needed other guys to step up.
Gaddis has been excellent this spring. Carrasco or Beede will provide some much-needed length. Herrin started pounding the strike zone as spring went on. The Guardians sat down with Smith and let him know that he’s done everything right to earn his spot on this team. But because this is the time of year that players become available from other clubs, Cleveland may find an external candidate that they want to bring in to round out the ‘pen, which would send Smith to Triple-A Columbus.