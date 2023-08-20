One first-inning mistake from Bibee costs Guardians

From the moment Bibee was called up to the big leagues in April, he constantly preached one thing: Get through six innings. Over the last month, Bibee has almost become a guarantee to do just that. He had gone at least six innings in five of his previous six starts — all while permitting three or fewer runs each time. He had won seven straight decisions and owned an MLB best 1.79 ERA since June 24 (minimum of 40 innings pitched).