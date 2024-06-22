One inning, seven runs, countless oddities lead Guardians to win

This marked the first time the Guardians drew five walks in an inning since Aug. 6, 2020, against Cincinnati. One of their walks on Friday was issued with the bases loaded, as Johnathan Rodriguez watched four straight balls to plate a run and get the scoring frenzy started. The other runs came on a two-run single by Austin Hedges, a fielder’s choice by Steven Kwan, a single to right by José Ramírez and an infield single by Josh Naylor.