One intriguing Rule 5 candidate for each team

Brewers: Coleman Crow, RHP (No. 30)Crow knows what it’s like to move around, having been with the Angels, Mets and Brewers since the start of 2023. He hadn’t actually pitched as a Milwaukee prospect until this year’s Fall League due to Tommy John surgery, allowing eight earned runs in nine innings as he was still getting his feet under him. He still needs his velocity to return after sitting 89-91 mph with his fastball, but his mid-70s curveball remains the star of the show. An MLB club could bring him along slowly as he still builds back up in the aim of getting a backend starter by the end of the year.