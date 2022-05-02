One month in, one overreaction for each team

Red Sox: Story will never hit a homer away from Coors Field

Red Sox fans aren’t known for their patience and Trevor Story going homerless in April after signing a six-year, $140-million contract has given them something to fixate on. Well, here’s the deal: Story is too good to keep hitting — or not hitting — like he has been. We know what the easy jumping-off point is: Story’s power must have simply been a product of hitting at Coors Field. You can shoot down this theory by noting some recent Rockies (Nolan Arenado and DJ LeMahieu) who went on to do fine after finding new homes. The deal with Story is that he had a shortened Spring Training made even shorter when he left camp to attend the birth of his first child. And on the first road trip of the season, he got food poisoning. Between the time he missed, gaining comfort in his new surroundings and also learning a new position at second base, Story has had a lot to digest. He will be fine once he gets his feet under him and likely still hit 20-plus homers this season. — Ian Browne