One must-visit Minor League ballpark from every farm system
12:32 AM UTC
Which Minor League ballparks are worth visiting? The answer, of course, is “all of them.” Minor League Baseball’s 120 teams operate out of a wide variety of locales, within a wide variety of locations, and all of them offer their own unique charms. Picking favorites is a fool’s errand, but, hey, why not try?
What follows is one “must-visit” Minor League ballpark from within each MLB organization, highlighting facilities that distinguish themselves via memorable architecture and ambience. Each write-up features a link to its corresponding Minor League Ballpark Guide, and there’s more where that came from. The Minor League Ballpark Guide project is an interactive road trip tool featuring searchable maps and in-depth write-ups of every Minor League park.
The Triple-A season begins on March 29, with Double-A, High-A and Single-A following suit on April 5. Plan your Minor League road trip today!
AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST
Blue Jays: Nat Bailey Stadium (High-A Vancouver)
Visiting Nat Bailey Stadium is a worthwhile endeavor, above and beyond the fact that it’s the only Minor League ballpark located in Canada. This classic ballpark, home to the aptly-named Canadians, opened in 1951 and retains a throwback charm. The fans are more dialed-in than at most American Minor League parks, leading to a raucous, charged atmosphere at nearly every ballgame. The surrounding area is beautiful as well. Queen Elizabeth Park, located across the street, offers stunning views of downtown Vancouver and its epic mountainous backdrop.
Orioles: Harbor Park (Triple-A Norfolk)
The Orioles’ home of Camden Yards opened in 1992 and, one year later, Harbor Park made its debut. The ballpark looks directly onto the Elizabeth River, giving it a distinct sense of place. The open concourse and second-level seating area combine to give Harbor Park a sense of grandeur. Take it all in with an Orange Crush in hand. This locally famous concoction consists of orange juice, vodka, orange liqueur and lemon-lime soda.
Rays: Durham Bulls Athletic Park (Triple-A Durham)
Hit Bull, Win Steak. These are iconic words, associated with an iconic ballpark built in the wake of the success of “Bull Durham.” A stately brick exterior lends Durham Bulls Athletic Park (DBAP) a majestic air while allowing it to blend in with its surroundings. The ballpark is located within downtown Durham’s American Tobacco Campus, consisting of buildings that used to be part of a tobacco factory.
Red Sox: Polar Park (Triple-A Worcester)
Polar Park arrived on the scene in 2021, following the relocation of Boston’s Triple-A affiliate from Pawtucket, R.I. to Worcester, Mass. The ballpark — full of architectural quirks and shoehorned into a downtown location — has a fun and funky feel. Highlights include the right-field Worcester Wall, a mirror image of Fenway’s Green Monster. The sprawling concession menu is anchored by George’s Coney Island Dogs, which have been a Worcester staple for over a century.
Yankees: PNC Field (Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre)
The RailRiders franchise was established in 1989, as the Red Barons. The team has always played at the same location, but prior to the 2013 season the ballpark was essentially torn down and rebuilt. PNC Field still feels new, possessing a spaciousness and ease of movement that was lacking in the ballpark’s prior iteration. The natural surroundings add to the charm, with the right-field concourse resembling a walking path in the woods.
AMERICAN LEAGUE CENTRAL
Guardians: Huntington Park (Triple-A Columbus)
The crown jewel of Cleveland’s Ohio-centric farm system is Columbus’ Huntington Park, which opened in 2009 in what has now been christened as the city’s Arena District. The ballpark features architectural tributes to an array of classic stadiums. The brick building in left field recalls Camden Yards, for example, while its upper-level seating areas feel, in the best way, reminiscent to features like Fenway Park’s Green Monster and Wrigley Field’s neighboring rooftops.
Modern Woodmen Park, the fourth-oldest ballpark in Minor League Baseball, is located in Davenport, Iowa, on the banks of the Mississippi River. The Centennial Bridge, connecting Davenport and Rock Island, Ill., looms beyond right field and provides a spectacular backdrop. That’s not the only spectacular backdrop to be found, as the team installed an honest-to-God Ferris Wheel on the left-field concourse. Take it for a spin.
Tigers: Fifth Third Field (Triple-A Toledo)
Fifth Third Field is the centerpiece of “Hensville,” which also includes three historic buildings located in the immediate vicinity of the downtown ballpark. This results in a party atmosphere on game day, spilling out of the ballpark itself and into the larger neighborhood. Inside the ballpark, there are multiple seating levels, a 360-degree concourse and creatively structured group areas. Take a stroll down Mike Hessman Home Run Alley, located on the left-field concourse and named after Minor League Baseball’s all-time home run leader.
Twins: CHS Field (Triple-A St. Paul)
CHS Field is located just 12 miles away from the Twins’ Target Field, the shortest distance between a Minor League team and its parent club. Even better, the two ballparks are both accessible via the same light rail line, providing ample opportunity for a car-free day-night doubleheader. CHS Field, situated in St. Paul’s Lowertown neighborhood, is worth visiting in any context, however. The Saints are known for their raucous gameday atmosphere, included but not limited to costumed “Ushertainers” and a pig that delivers balls to the umpires. Gamedays are a non-stop party, and you’re invited.
White Sox: Truist Field (Triple-A Charlotte)
The best view in all of Minor League Baseball? Opinions vary, but Charlotte’s Truist Field will always be in the conversation. The city’s uptown skyline looms beyond the outfield, with the buildings so close they appear to be rising from the concourse. A lap around the concourse is recommended, in order to soak it all in from every angle. Along the way you just might meet Homer, a dragon mascot.
AMERICAN LEAGUE WEST
Angels: Smith’s Ballpark (Triple-A Salt Lake)
Charlotte has the best city view in the Minors, but for natural beauty the choice is clear: Salt Lake’s Smith’s Ballpark, which offers a top notch Wasatch Mountain tableau. 2024 marks your last chance to take in a game at this downtown location, as the Bees are slated to move into a new ballpark in 2025. Smith’s Ballpark is an elevated experience no matter which way you’re looking, as the ballpark is located 4,230 feet above sea level.
Astros: McCormick Field (High-A Asheville)
McCormick Field, which opened during the Coolidge administration, is celebrating its 100th birthday this season. There’s always a lot to celebrate when it comes to this scenic ballpark, which is situated on a small patch of ground amid one of Asheville’s many hills. Take it all in while enjoying a discounted beverage — McCormick Field is the original home of Thirsty Thursday, and the Tourists have trademarked the term.
Athletics: Las Vegas Ballpark (Triple-A Las Vegas)
Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Aviators, is located in the planned community of Summerlin. Its surroundings are bucolic — at least when compared to the gaudiness of Las Vegas strip — but there’s still plenty of pizzazz. The top level of the stadium houses the press box, whose sloping roof forms the cockpit of an upper-level “airplane” structure (the suites on the first- and third-base sides form the wings). Mesh seats provide some measure of relief on hot summer days, as does the pool located on the outfield concourse.
Mariners: Cheney Stadium (Triple-A Tacoma)
Cheney Stadium, the oldest ballpark in Triple-A, was constructed over a period of just three months in 1960. That it still exists today is a testament to the care that has gone into its maintenance, as well as Tacoma’s long-running support for its hometown Rainiers. That namesake mountain is visible from the ballpark on clear days, peeking atop from beyond a wooded backdrop. A statue of stadium namesake Ben Cheney, a local businessman, is located on the first-base side of the seating bowl. He is surrounded by a section of seats that have remained in the ballpark since it opened.
Rangers: Grainger Stadium (Single-A Down East)
All good things must come to an end: 2024 will be the last season in which Grainger Stadium hosts Minor League Baseball, as in 2025 the hometown Down East Wood Ducks will relocate to a new ballpark in Spartanburg, S.C. Located in the small town of Kinston, N.C., Grainger is a charming, no-frills facility that hearkens back to the era in which it was constructed (1949). Grab a hot dog and a beverage and take a seat within a quaint covered grandstand. What more does one need from life?
NATIONAL LEAGUE EAST
Braves: SRP Park (Single-A Augusta)
Opened in 2018, SRP Park leans into local favor. The Single-A GreenJackets get their name from the garment awarded to the champion of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, and the ballpark nods to golf in several ways — for example, through items available at the team store and with the names of concessions stands. The GreenJackets even offer an array of pimento cheese-topped items, in keeping with the tournament’s signature cuisine, while also vending Southern specialties like boiled peanuts.
Marlins: Blue Wahoos Stadium (Double-A Pensacola)
Widely recognized as offering some of the best views in Minor League Baseball, Blue Wahoos Stadium is a gem right on Pensacola Bay so cool that people pay to come even during the offseason — you can rent it as an AirBnB. Depending on when you visit, you might also catch the Blue Angels flight squadron practicing over the bay or participating in the famous Pensacola Beach Air Show. If you prefer to see baseballs soaring across the sky, well, you’re in luck. The park features an open-air concourse and seating options to match any mood or budget.
Mets: Maimonides Park (High-A Brooklyn)
For players, Coney Island’s Maimonides Park often offers the first taste of what it’s like to play in a big league park — the place is always packed, and it’s always jumping. Why wouldn’t it be? The Cyclones’ stadium is in the shadow of the iconic wooden roller coaster that inspired the team’s name, as well as everything else New York’s amusement park on the sea has to offer. On the way, make sure to stop for a photo at the Jackie Robinson and Pee Wee Reese statue in front of the park, and make sure to grab a Nathan’s Hot Dog when you’re inside.
Nationals: FNB Field (Double-A Harrisburg)
The lures of FNB Field are many — the Senators’ affiliation with the prospect-rich Washington system, the One & Only World Famous Life-Size Bobblehead Hall of Fame, chili-and-onions-topped hot dogs from an institution that’s been locally beloved since 1939 but now are only available at the ballpark. For a certain ilk of fan, though, the biggest pull is the basic fact of FNB Field’s geographical location. It’s literally in the middle of the Susquehanna River, on Harrisburg’s City Island, which is used predominantly for baseball and family-friendly attractions. Reachable by car or a pedestrian-and-bicycle bridge, City Island is also soaked in history; it was the site of a Civil War camp, and baseball legends like Babe Ruth and Satchel Paige have played here.
Phillies: FirstEnergy Stadium (Double-A Reading)
A longtime favorite of Minor League aficionados across America, FirstEnergy Stadium is a required destination for any Phillies fan and an immensely pleasurable spot to catch a game for anybody at all. With an atmosphere that’s part old-time hardball (intimate seating, an intensely engaged fan base), part raucous county fair (the ostrich-riding “Crazy Hot Dog Vendor,” a mascot band, boardwalk-style concessions stands), Fightin Phils games have something for everybody. You won’t want to — and can’t — miss the murals of Philadelphia greats who played here in bygone years.
NATIONAL LEAGUE CENTRAL
Brewers: MGM Park (Double-A Biloxi)
It’s hard to beat baseball in a resort city filled with gorgeous coastal views, and if you can’t beat ’em, visit ’em. The Shuckers spent the 2023-24 offseason transforming the right-field berm into a “beach paradise” that adds a tiki bar, boardwalk, shaded seating and more to a park that already felt like a baseball-filled vacation on the Gulf of Mexico. MGM Park opened in 2015, and it feels every bit the patented, 21st-century Minor League funhouse that most new MiLB parks aspire to become.
Cardinals: AutoZone Park (Triple-A Memphis)
Brick and ornamental iron adorn the exterior of the Redbirds’ park just blocks of the Mississippi River, and the atmosphere here is everything you’d want in a Triple-A facility in a city as cosmopolitan, vibrant and just plain fun as Memphis. Much of the park offers skyline views, and all of it is a pleasure to stroll through. While it has all the fantastic food options a traveler to Memphis would be looking for (hello, BBQ stands!), AutoZone Park is also one of the most vegetarian-friendly facilities in the Minors — it’s been recognized as such by animal-advocacy groups for more than 10 years.
Cubs: Four Winds Field (High-A South Bend)
Noteworthy for sparking a movement of building Minor League parks in downtown areas in need of economic revitalization, Four Winds Field opened in 1988 and was also the first Minor League venue to include suites. But you don’t need to have a seat in a suite to ensure a memorable visit here. In a town world famous for college football, the South Bend Cubs draw hordes to the diamond with a walkable concourse, abundant lawn seating, kids areas and modern amenities of every stripe. Don’t skip a visit to the team store — housed in a former synagogue built in 1901.
Pirates: LECOM Park (Single-A Bradenton)
As the Spring Training home of the Pirates, LECOM Park mixes big league vibes with Minor League fun. A 19,000-square-foot boardwalk spans the ballpark, encouraging fans to take in the game from all the angles and visit attractions like the tiki bar in right-center field and spots to watch pitchers warm up in the bullpens. Although it’s been updated significantly since opening in 1923, towering palms and Mission-style architecture give it that classic Florida feel.
Reds: Jackie Robinson Ballpark (Single-A Daytona)
Jackie Robinson Ballpark isn’t just a name. This is the actual stadium where Jackie Robinson played his first games in the Brooklyn organization, as the city of Daytona ignored Jim Crow laws to allow Robinson to partake in Spring Training here in 1946. On site is a museum offering a look at Robinson’s varied athletic accomplishments and his life, as well as a Robinson statue, but the stadium’s history is even deeper than its significance in the story of the integration of baseball. It’s the oldest park in the Minors, having opened in 1914 as City Island Ball Park, and like the Harrisburg Senators’ home on Pennsylvania’s City Island, is actually on an island. Fortunately, “The Jack” has undergone enough renovations to create a fun and comfortable experience for 21st century fans without forsaking its old-time charm.
NATIONAL LEAGUE WEST
D-backs: Valley Strong Park (Single-A Visalia)
A true Cal League original, the home of the Rawhide was built in 1946 and stands out today for the way its historic feel is complemented by modern amenities like an air-conditioned Hall of Fame Club, multiple onsite bars and group areas and attractions for kids. The team’s identity is also celebrated throughout the park, with a idyllic red barn just past the outfield wall in right-center and cowbells in the open-air boxes that line the top of the stands.
Dodgers: ONEOK Field (Double-A Tulsa)
Opened in 2010 in the historic Greenwood District of Tulsa, ONEOK Field is a beautiful brick and zinc structure designed to blend in with its neighborhood’s Art Deco style and — not least of all with a vivid Jackie Robinson mural overlooking the field — fosters connection to the area’s past and its present community. The field-level seating bowl makes for an intimate game experience while also providing terrific skyline views. A Dodgers affiliate, the Drillers also perennially field a loaded team.
Giants: Excite Ballpark (Single-A San Jose)
Looking for a classic small-town baseball feel in a place that also offers all the fun of being in a big, hyper-modern city? Excite Ballpark offers the best of both worlds. A Works Project Administration project and a living ode to San Jose’s incredibly rich history in the California League, it’s a vibrant scene where you can catch the next wave of San Francisco’s big league stars among passionate Giants fans — oh, and the food is outstanding. Come out when San Jose is playing as the Churros for a unique local experience.
Padres: Southwest University Park (Triple-A El Paso)
Just north of the border, Southwest University Park is the only Minor League stadium from which you can look into a whole other nation. In the unlikely event that such a novelty holds no appeal to you, you’ll still find one the most beautiful ballparks anywhere. A 360-degree walkable concourse is at field-level in right field, providing views of the action that are hard to find without suiting up as an outfielder.
Rockies: Dunkin’ Park (Double-A Hartford)
Within walking distance of some Hartford’s numerous restaurants, bars and entertainment options, the Yard Goats’ stadium offers that rarest of combinations in Minor League Baseball: a great skyline view and live goats on site. Any night at Dunkin’ Park is a great night, but savvy fans are already planning a trip for May 14, when the Yard Goats are giving away a Bouncing Pickle Bobblehead to 1,000 fans. Why a bouncing pickle? Well … it’s a weird story.