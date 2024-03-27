One must-visit Minor League ballpark from every farm system

Jackie Robinson Ballpark isn’t just a name. This is the actual stadium where Jackie Robinson played his first games in the Brooklyn organization, as the city of Daytona ignored Jim Crow laws to allow Robinson to partake in Spring Training here in 1946. On site is a museum offering a look at Robinson’s varied athletic accomplishments and his life, as well as a Robinson statue, but the stadium’s history is even deeper than its significance in the story of the integration of baseball. It’s the oldest park in the Minors, having opened in 1914 as City Island Ball Park, and like the Harrisburg Senators’ home on Pennsylvania’s City Island, is actually on an island. Fortunately, “The Jack” has undergone enough renovations to create a fun and comfortable experience for 21st century fans without forsaking its old-time charm.