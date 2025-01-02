One potential breakout prospect for each organization in 2025

D-backs: Ryan Waldschmidt, OF (No. 4)

After suffering a serious left knee injury in the Cape Cod League in 2023, Waldschmidt was building back up to dominance throughout the spring at Kentucky just in time for the Draft. Arizona picked him up with the 31st overall pick (acquired thanks to Corbin Carroll’s Rookie of the Year season) and have hope that Waldschmidt can take another jump with the knee even more fully behind him. As it stands, the former Wildcat can be patient at the approach in search of tapping into his above-average power with excellent bat speed, and in the eyes of D-backs officials, his wheels could help him play any of the three outfield spots.