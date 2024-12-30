One prospect to watch for each team in 2025
42 minutes ago
A new season brings new opportunities for every player in a team’s system. This is especially true for a team’s Minor League prospects, who look to build on the previous season’s accomplishments and continue to make a name for themselves as they forge a path to the Majors.
Here’s a look at one prospect to watch for each team in 2025, with help from MLB.com’s 30 beat writers.
Jump to: AL East | AL Central | AL West | NL East | NL Central | NL West
AL EAST
Blue Jays: OF Alan Roden
Get used to hearing Alan Roden’s name. The 25-year-old outfielder is an on-base machine, beloved by coaches in the Minors and should have a legitimate opportunity to earn MLB reps by the middle of 2025, if not sooner. Roden (Toronto’s No. 12 prospect) performed well in 71 games at Triple-A after his promotion last summer, hitting .314 with a .406 OBP, and while he’s not a slugger by any definition, he’s slowly growing into enough power to make pitchers take that part of his game seriously. There’s a reason Roden’s name comes up so often when speaking with members of the front office or Blue Jays coaches. — Keegan Matheson
Orioles: 3B/1B Coby Mayo
Like Jackson Holliday, Mayo’s first taste of the big leagues didn’t go nearly as well as expected in 2024. As a 22-year-old, the corner infielder played 17 games over two stints for the Orioles and went 4-for-41 (.098) with no extra-base hits. Because of that, he isn’t guaranteed a spot on the Opening Day roster in ‘25, and he could begin at Triple-A Norfolk because of a crowded infield mix. But Mayo (the O’s No. 1 prospect and MLB Pipeline’s No. 8 overall) should get back to the big leagues at some point next season, and his potent right-handed bat will likely start to produce as the 2020 fourth-round Draft pick gets more comfortable in the Majors. It should only help him that the left-field wall at Camden Yards is being brought back in closer to the ballpark’s original dimensions. — Jake Rill
Rays: SS Carson Williams
The Rays have a sizable group of position-player prospects who will start the season with Triple-A Durham. It’ll be hard to keep your eyes off Tre’ Morgan when he’s hitting or Chandler Simpson when he’s running the bases, and the list goes on. But Williams is the Rays’ top prospect (and MLB Pipeline’s No. 4 overall) for a reason. The 21-year-old has elite skills across the board: plus power and speed, a cannon of a throwing arm and no-doubt defensive ability at shortstop. There are still some questions about his strikeouts, but he’s continued to improve on that front. Given the Rays’ questions at shortstop and need for more offense overall, Williams is the one to watch. — Adam Berry
Red Sox: INF/OF Kristian Campbell
It’s hard to remember the last time a Boston prospect made as significant a jump from one season to the next as Campbell did last year. With some swing adjustments, Campbell (Boston’s No. 3 overall prospect) added power to the mix of the many other things he was already doing. It will be interesting to see whether Campbell can win a job on the Opening Day roster. If so, he could be a prime candidate to win the American League Rookie of the Year Award. Campbell is ranked No. 10 in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects. — Ian Browne
Yankees: RHP Chase Hampton
Hampton (New York’s No. 6 prospect) was one of the prospects who managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner expressed reluctance to discuss in trades this past spring, along with outfielder Spencer Jones and right-hander Will Warren. Hampton’s season never truly got off the ground, as he sustained a right elbow injury during Spring Training that delayed his season debut until July, then was sidelined by a lower body injury in August. During the Winter Meetings in December, general manager Brian Cashman brought up Hampton unprompted, saying, “One of the guys no one talks about anymore is Hampton, who was hurt last year. He’s healthy again.” — Bryan Hoch
AL CENTRAL
Guardians: OF Chase DeLauter
As much as everyone would love for this year’s No. 1 overall pick, Travis Bazzana, to be ready for a 2025 debut, that’s far from certain. It’d be shocking if DeLauter didn’t get his first call to the Majors this upcoming season. He dazzled in Spring Training in ‘24, hitting four homers in 13 Cactus League games and knocking in the most runs of anyone in camp (10). But once again, injuries derailed his path to the Majors. The Guardians need outfield depth and this former top prospect (now No. 2, as ranked by MLB Pipeline) could be the answer if he can stay healthy. — Mandy Bell
Royals: LHP Noah Cameron
Cameron, the Royals’ No. 12 prospect, might have made his MLB debut last year if the Royals weren’t making a postseason push and wanted to get a look at one of their top pitching prospects, but that debut will likely be coming in 2025. The Royals added Cameron to the 40-man roster in November to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft, and he’ll be competing for a spot on the Royals’ Opening Day pitching staff in the spring. The Royals’ seventh-round pick in the 2021 Draft, Cameron has dealt with some injuries in his career but has been remarkably consistent when he’s healthy, especially throwing strikes. The 25-year-old posted a 3.08 ERA between two levels in 2024 and finished the season particularly strong in Triple-A Omaha, where he had a 2.32 ERA across nine starts, with 62 strikeouts and just 11 walks in 54 1/3 innings. — Anne Rogers
Tigers: C Thayron Liranzo
While fellow Tigers catching prospect Josue Briceño dominated the Arizona Fall League, Liranzo (Detroit’s No. 6 prospect) put together a sneaky good season behind him, backing up his breakout stretch run at High-A West Michigan and reinforcing hopes that the switch-hitting backstop can fill a role as the Tigers’ catcher of the future with impact both at the plate and behind it. Catchers can take longer to develop than other position players, but Liranzo has a chance to make some noise at Double-A Erie at some point next season and join Max Clark and Kevin McGonigle in the next wave of young talent headed toward Detroit. — Jason Beck
Twins: OF Walker Jenkins
Is it a cop-out to pick the top prospect in the organization and the guy who could be on the cusp of becoming the top overall prospect in baseball? Perhaps. But that’s exactly why all eyes should be on him in what could be a huge ‘25. He ascended all the way to a Double-A cameo as a 19-year-old despite missing significant time with an Opening Day hamstring injury, and along the way he showed every bit of the tremendous strike zone control and bat-to-ball ability (more walks than strikeouts) that have the Twins dreaming big. — Do-Hyoung Park
White Sox: LHPs Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith
Schultz and Smith are ranked as the top two left-handed pitching prospects in the game by MLB Pipeline, so let’s cheat a little here and include both in this category. Their combination view makes sense, considering their importance at the core of the White Sox rebuild. Schultz, 21, Chicago’s No. 1 prospect, was on a set pitch and innings count last season when starting once per week but should get elevated more into the regular every-fifth-day rotation work in ‘25 and see an innings jump from his 88 1/3 total of ‘24. Smith, 21, the team’s No. 3 prospect and its 5th overall selection in last year’s Draft, threw 7 2/3 innings for High-A Winston-Salem after arriving from three years at Arkansas. Both pitchers could reach the Majors later in ‘25 but more likely out of the bullpen for a first look. — Scott Merkin
AL WEST
Angels: 2B Christian Moore
The Angels have had success in getting their first-round picks to the Majors in a hurry, such as first baseman Nolan Schanuel and shortstop Zach Neto, and Moore is the next one who is expected to fit that mold. Moore, ranked as the club’s No. 2 prospect by MLB Pipeline, excelled in his first taste of the Minor Leagues after being the No. 8 selection in the 2024 Draft. He’ll come to Spring Training competing for the club’s starting spot at second base, although the Angels are expected to add at least one more veteran infielder to their mix before they head to camp. Moore, though, is considered close to being Major League ready and should make an impact at some point in ’25. — Rhett Bollinger
Astros: 3B Cam Smith
Smith, acquired from the Cubs in the Kyle Tucker trade and now Houston’s No. 1 prospect, put up terrific offensive numbers in his pro debut with the Cubs last season. Taken with the No. 14 overall pick out of Florida State in July, he slashed .313/.396/.609 in 32 games combined between Single-A Myrtle Beach, High-A South Bend and Double-A Tennessee. Smith played third base in the Cubs’ system, but Astros general manager Dana Brown said he will play some right field and first base, as well. If Smith hits well in his first full season in pro ball, he could reach the Majors sooner rather than later. — Brian McTaggart
Athletics: SS Jacob Wilson
The excitement of the rapid rise of Wilson, who reached the Majors in July just 376 days after the A’s selected him sixth overall in the 2023 MLB Draft, was marred after a hamstring injury limited his big league exposure to 28 games. Entering 2025 with expectations to be the club’s everyday shortstop, Wilson (the team’s No. 1 prospect and MLB’s No. 24 overall) is viewed by many as an early Rookie of the Year candidate after showing off his elite hitting skills by hitting over .400 at each Minor League level. — Martín Gallegos
Mariners: INF Ben Williamson
An under-the-radar Draft pick in 2023 who signed below slot value to account for a bevy of Seattle’s first-round selections, the former College of William & Mary standout is rapidly on the rise within a farm system currently ranked No. 9 by MLB Pipeline. Entering his age-24 season, Williamson is older than most of his prospect peers, but as such, more seasoned, and president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto even hinted at the Winter Meetings that Williamson could be in play for a big league role at some point this season. Last year, Williamson climbed from High-A Everett to Double-A Arkansas, where he slashed .273/.365/.374 (.739 OPS) in 95 games. His biggest calling card, however, is his elite defense at third base. — Daniel Kramer
Rangers: RHP Kumar Rocker
Rocker, who made three big league starts in September, will almost definitely be competing for a spot in the Opening Day rotation this spring. The Rangers’ 2022 first-round pick and current No. 2 prospect missed most of the past two seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2023, but when he’s on the mound, it’s been electric at every level. He breezed through every level of the Minors with relative ease before making his MLB debut on Sept. 12. Not only is he a prospect to watch, he could be an AL Rookie of the Year favorite if he continues trending in the right direction. — Kennedi Landry
NL EAST
Braves: RHP Blake Burkhalter
Nearly two years removed from Tommy John surgery, Burkhalter will have a chance to show why his former Auburn pitching coach and former Braves pitcher believed the hurler was close to being a big league-ready reliever when he was drafted in 2022. The right-hander, who ranks as the Braves’ No. 19 prospect, posted a 2.14 ERA over his first nine starts for High-A Rome this year and then seemed to fatigue over his final five starts. Drue Hackenberg (No. 9), Jhancarlos Lara (No. 14) and Luis De Avila (No. 15) are other pitching prospects to keep an eye on, especially if the Braves don’t find external options to fill bullpen voids. But for now, Burkhalter is the only member of this group who hasn’t produced a concerning walk rate. — Mark Bowman
Marlins: C/1B Agustin Ramirez
The Marlins have lacked stability and offensive production at the catching position for years, but they may have found it in the return for Jazz Chisholm Jr. Ramirez, who ranks as Miami’s No. 4 prospect and MLB Pipeline’s No. 96 overall prospect, will be at big league camp and should make his MLB debut sooner rather than later. After initial struggles at the Triple-A level, he showed improvement (.262/.358/.447) with a change of scenery and still showcased bat speed, strength and consistent contact. While there are questions about Ramirez’s defense behind the dish, he has spent the offseason working with staff in Jupiter, Fla. — Christina De Nicola
Mets: RHP Brandon Sproat
Plenty of questions remain regarding Sproat’s ability to develop into a true frontline starter, yet he also has the best chance of anyone in New York’s system to make a significant midsummer impact. Just a step away from the big leagues, Sproat, New York’s top prospect, must first master the Triple-A level. But if he gets off to a nice start, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him debut early in the season, as fellow prospect Christian Scott did last year. With a triple-digit fastball, Sproat boasts an even higher ceiling than Scott, as evidenced by his No. 40 ranking on MLB Pipeline’s Top Prospects list. At the highest level, he’ll need to be a pitcher not a thrower, which makes Sproat’s early-season development crucial to his chances. — Anthony DiComo
Nationals: OF Robert Hassell
Hassell, 23, the Nationals’ No. 13 prospect, has dealt with injuries in his early pro career. Now, the former 2020 eighth overall pick is looking ahead to a healthy season. Hassell finished last year in Triple-A, and he went on to earn an All-Star selection in the Arizona Fall League. He posted an .877 OPS with four home runs and 19 RBIs in 22 games for the AFL champion Salt River Rafters. The Nats protected Hassell from the Rule 5 Draft and added him to the 40-man roster, earning a return to big league camp for the second spring in a row. — Jessica Camerato
Phillies: RHP Andrew Painter
How could it be anybody else? The Phillies have talked quite a bit about the rotation since the end of the 2024 season. First, they already believed they had four top-tier starters in Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suárez and Cristopher Sánchez. Then, they got Jesús Luzardo in a trade with Miami. Now, the Phillies believe they have five All-Star-caliber starters to open the season. But that doesn’t mean Painter’s time won’t come in 2025. Injuries happen, pitchers struggle. If either happens, you can bet Painter, the team’s No. 2 prospect, will be in red pinstripes by midsummer. — Todd Zolecki
NL CENTRAL
Brewers: SS Jesus Made
Made — pronounced mod-AY — already broke out within the Brewers’ system in 2024, earning co-Minor League Player of the Year honors in his first professional season after signing for $950,000 in January. A switch-hitter who’s still just 17 and considered the team’s No. 4 prospect, Made slashed .331/.458/.554 and stole 28 bases in 51 games in the Dominican Summer League while walking more times (39) than he struck out (28). It’s tempting to compare his current prospect heat to Brewers phenom Jackson Chourio, who rocketed up prospect lists all the way to No. 2 on MLB Pipeline’s overall Top 100 before his sensational MLB debut as a 20-year-old last season. Could Made be next to crack that list next spring? — Adam McCalvy
Cardinals: LHP Quinn Mathews
Considering the number of big games Mathews pitched in while starring at Stanford — including a 156-pitch, 16-strikeout gem in the 2023 NCAA Tournament — it’s no surprise how he easily carved up Minor League competition in 2024. Mathews, 24, the team’s No. 3 prospect, swiftly zipped through four levels of Minor League baseball while striking out an MiLB-best 202 hitters in 143 1/3 innings. He is just the 10th prospect in Cardinals history to compile 200 strikeouts in a Minor League season. Now, he’ll get a shot to make the Opening Day roster if he pitches well in Spring Training. — John Denton
Cubs: RHP Cade Horton
There will be a lot of attention on the pile of Top 100 prospects in the Cubs’ hands, but this will be a crucial year for Horton’s climb to Wrigley Field. Horton (Pipeline’s No. 3 Cubs prospect and No. 42 on the Top 100 list) was selected with the seventh overall pick in the 2022 Draft and enjoyed a strong pro debut in ‘23 (2.65 ERA with 117 strikeouts and 27 walks in 88 1/3 innings) as he reached Double-A. Last year, injury setbacks limited the righty to 34 1/3 innings. Horton made it to Triple-A Iowa, but his campaign stalled in late May. If healthy, Horton could impact the Cubs’ staff at some point this summer. — Jordan Bastian
Pirates: RHP Bubba Chandler
Some may have wondered about 18 months ago whether Chandler was ever going to click as a pro. Now he’s the No. 2 pitching prospect in the game and the No. 15 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. Chandler can pump upper-90s heat and uncork high-spin breaking balls, but it’s his overall development that’s really been impressive over the past year and a half. He tore up Triple-A after a midseason promotion in 2024, so he’s on the Major League radar this season. The only question is when he’ll get the call. — Alex Stumpf
Reds: SS Edwin Arroyo
One of the key prospects acquired from the Mariners in the 2022 trade of ace Luis Castillo, Arroyo is ranked as Cincinnati’s No. 3 prospect and ranked No. 67 overall by MLB Pipeline. He missed all of 2024 recovering from left shoulder surgery after being injured during Spring Training. Now 21, and after showing he was fully recovered at the Arizona Fall League, Arroyo will likely begin 2025 at Double-A Chattanooga and could move up quickly with his already superb defense and an improving switch-hitting bat. He batted .252 with a .757 OPS, 13 home runs, 55 RBIs and 28 stolen bases over 123 games at High-A Dayton and Double-A. — Mark Sheldon
NL WEST
D-backs: SS Jordan Lawlar
The D-backs’ confidence in Lawlar was reflected in their decision to DFA shortstop Nick Ahmed in September 2023 in place of Lawlar, who made his big league debut in the midst of a heated pennant race. Ranked as the No. 9 prospect in baseball, Lawlar played winter ball to make up for the at-bats that he lost after injuries limited him to just 85 in 2024. Arizona still believes in Lawlar, and if he is healthy you can expect to see him in the big leagues. It might not be at shortstop — Lawlar also played second and third in the Dominican Republic this winter — but they will want him in the lineup. — Steve Gilbert
Dodgers: C/OF Dalton Rushing
We’ve heard about Rushing’s ability to hit for a couple of years, and now it might be time to see it at the big league level. It’s a matter of when, not if, Rushing — the team’s No. 1 prospect — makes his debut this season, giving the Dodgers another advanced bat. Now, the question will be whether Rushing is capable of playing the outfield after picking up the position late last season. Rushing, an original catcher, is obviously blocked by Will Smith behind the plate, but the Dodgers are looking to find ways to get his bat in the lineup. — Sonja Chen
Giants: 1B Bryce Eldridge
No Giants prospect enjoyed a bigger rise this year than Eldridge, the team’s top prospect, who zoomed from Single-A San Jose to Triple-A Sacramento in his first full season in pro ball. Eldridge, 20, batted .291 with an .890 OPS and 23 home runs over 116 games during the Minor League season and continued to get more seasoning by playing in the Arizona Fall League. The 16th overall pick of the 2023 Draft, Eldridge generates huge raw power from his 6-foot-7 frame, but the Giants believe he’ll need to shore up his defense at first base before he’s ready to break into the Majors. — Maria Guardado
Sorry, cheating a bit here. But the Padres’ “prospect to watch” is more a concept than a specific player. They need to reboot their system after making a flurry of trades in-season last year. This trio of pitchers — entering their first full seasons in pro ball — could be the ticket to doing so. They currently comprise the Padres’ Nos. 3-4-5 prospects, per MLB Pipeline (Mayfield, Bateman and Cruz, in that order), and it’s possible they all open the season in a rotation together at Single-A. As things stand, the Padres’ system is centered around two premier prospects — catcher Ethan Salas and shortstop Leo De Vries. Few doubt the potential of that duo. But the Padres need a fuller pipeline, and these three young pitchers hold the key. — AJ Cassavell
Rockies: RHP Chase Dollander
Dollander’s step-by-step development has worked. After the Rockies drafted him ninth overall in 2023, Dollander, the team’s No. 2 prospect, didn’t pitch in games but worked on physical strength and delivery refinements. Last year, his first pro season, Dollander went a combined 6-2 with a 2.59 ERA at High-A Spokane and Double-A Hartford, and his 1.195 WHIP and 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings showed that he is close to the Majors. How close? The Rockies will bring him to camp and give him a chance to break with the big squad. — Thomas Harding