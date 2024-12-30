One prospect to watch for each team in 2025

Like Jackson Holliday, Mayo’s first taste of the big leagues didn’t go nearly as well as expected in 2024. As a 22-year-old, the corner infielder played 17 games over two stints for the Orioles and went 4-for-41 (.098) with no extra-base hits. Because of that, he isn’t guaranteed a spot on the Opening Day roster in ‘25, and he could begin at Triple-A Norfolk because of a crowded infield mix. But Mayo (the O’s No. 1 prospect and MLB Pipeline’s No. 8 overall) should get back to the big leagues at some point next season, and his potent right-handed bat will likely start to produce as the 2020 fourth-round Draft pick gets more comfortable in the Majors. It should only help him that the left-field wall at Camden Yards is being brought back in closer to the ballpark’s original dimensions. — Jake Rill