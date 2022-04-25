One stat to believe in for each club in ’22

Tigers: Tork doesn’t change

Spencer Torkelson is known for his tape-measure power, but the rookie slugger and Tigers top prospect doesn’t get enough credit for his plate discipline and strike-zone awareness. His 19.5% chase rate is well under the Major League average of 28.3, placing him within the top 18% of MLB hitters according to Statcast, and his 37.4% swing rate is even further below the Major League average of 47%. The latter should change as opponents begin to pitch him more in the zone — he’s seeing just 47.2% of pitches in the zone so far — but the low chase rate reflects a game plan he followed all the way through the Minors and stuck with in Spring Training. That’s the type of discipline manager A.J. Hinch wants to see more of from his lineup in general, so don’t expect him or the coaching staff to mess with that. — Jason Beck