One thing each team will be looking for before the deadline
Each day brings us closer to the 2025 Trade Deadline, which looms on July 31.
Believe it or not, that’s just over six weeks away, which means all 30 teams are on the clock. Some clubs already know what holes they’ll be looking to fill. Others still have to decide whether to buy or sell, with their on-field performance in the upcoming weeks likely to dictate the outcome.
With an assist from MLB.com’s beat writers, here’s one thing that each team will be looking for at this year’s deadline.
Jump to: AL East | AL Central | AL West | NL East | NL Central | NL West
AL EAST
Blue Jays: Starting pitching
This could come in two forms. Depending on how Max Scherzer recovers from his thumb injury and whether Bowden Francis bounces back from some early-season struggles, the Blue Jays could lean towards a depth rental. What could be more appealing, though, is a move similar to their acquisition of José Berríos in 2021, when Berrios came with time remaining on his contract and soon signed an extension. Given Toronto’s needs in 2026 and beyond, it makes sense to get out ahead of some business. — Keegan Matheson
Orioles: A reason to buy
Despite their slow start to the 2025 season, the O’s haven’t given up all hopes of reaching the postseason. They entered Sunday at 29-40 — 6 1/2 games out of the third AL Wild Card spot — and their play over the past couple of weeks has been encouraging. Much of the Trade Deadline talk surrounding Baltimore has been the rental pieces it could sell, such as center fielder Cedric Mullins, right-handers Zach Eflin and Tomoyuki Sugano, first baseman/outfielder Ryan O’Hearn and others. However, the Orioles would much prefer to get on a roll and return to contention by late July. It may be an improbable comeback, but it isn’t impossible. — Jake Rill
Rays: Clarity
Last year, the Rays waited until early July to see where they stood before parting with a handful of key veterans, including players who remained under club control for multiple seasons. They then replaced the players they dealt away, mostly from within, as players came off the injured list or proved they were ready for regular roles. Where will they stand come early July, much less the Trade Deadline, this season? And how much can they count on their internal options, from rehabbing vets like Ha-Seong Kim and Shane McClanahan to younger players like Joe Boyle and Chandler Simpson, to fill any needs they may have? They should have a better idea in a month, and that should inform their strategy at the Deadline. — Adam Berry
Red Sox: A run producer
As you might have heard, the Red Sox traded star slugger Rafael Devers to the Giants in a stunning trade on Father’s Day, leaving Boston’s lineup with an obvious production void. Boston will scour the market for all available big bats. The best fit for the team would be a hitter who can play first base or DH. But chief baseball officer Craig Breslow is known to think outside the box, and that could happen in this case if a bat is available at a position other than catcher or first base. It’s hard to imagine the Sox will find one hitter to replace Devers, so Breslow could go after a pair of bats. — Ian Browne
Yankees: Infield bat
Brian Cashman has said that he expects pitching to be his priority leading into the Trade Deadline, both starter and relief, though the Yankees GM has seemingly said some variation of that almost every year since the old Stadium was standing. An infielder should be high on the wish list: the Yankees would like to add a bat who represents an upgrade over DJ LeMahieu and/or Oswald Peraza, either at second base or third base, since Jazz Chisholm, Jr. can play either position. — Bryan Hoch
AL CENTRAL
Guardians: Clarity
Buy? Sell? A measured approach somewhere in between? The next month will provide a good idea of the right path forward for the Guardians. They remain in the thick of the AL Wild Card race but entered Sunday just 4-8 in June, during which the offense has struggled and scored four or fewer runs 11 times. Their schedule ahead before the All-Star break also includes six series against teams currently over .500. But they have been getting better starting pitching this month (3.38 ERA) after an up-and-down start to the season, and Shane Bieber’s return is on the not-so-distant horizon. Provided they stay in the thick of the postseason picture, adding a bat to boost the offense (and take some pressure off the rotation) would make sense. — Tim Stebbins
Royals: Power
It was what the Royals sought at last year’s Deadline, it was what they searched for this offseason, and it’s still something they need to inject into their lineup by the end of July this year. The Royals need a bat that can slot right into the middle of the order and provide the kind of fear and swagger pitchers hate facing in big moments. As part of the Royals’ overall offensive issues this year, the lack of power stands out: Entering Sunday, their 46 home runs rank last in the Majors and their 83 wRC+ ranks fourth-worst. The most obvious spot for a power bat to fit in defensively would be the corner outfield, but third base could be an option with Maikel Garcia having the ability to move around the field. — Anne Rogers
Tigers: Right-handed hitting
Detroit has been one of baseball’s most dangerous teams against lefties this season, but manager A.J. Hinch and president of baseball operations Scott Harris would still like some balance to counter the tough lefty relievers they’re likely to face in the playoffs. A healthy Matt Vierling would help, but his shoulder injury could limit his time at third base, where the Tigers have been platooning Zach McKinstry and Javier Báez. Toronto’s Bo Bichette is a soon-to-be free agent who could fill the spot if willing to shift from shortstop, but he has struggled against lefties the last couple years. Former Tiger prospect and current Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suárez would be a massive power boost, but he’s hitting well below .200 off southpaws this season. — Jason Beck
Twins: A third baseman
In the wake of yet another injury that will sideline star third baseman Royce Lewis, it’s abundantly clear that the Twins need more production at the hot corner. Lewis injured the same hamstring that delayed his season debut until May 6, and while he had been hot at the plate in June, the overall production Minnesota has gotten from third base this year has been paltry — entering Friday, Twins third basemen were hitting a combined .230/.289/.319. — Manny Randhawa
White Sox: Young, controllable talent
The White Sox are moving toward the truly competitive phase of the rebuild, possibly by the second half of the 2026 season, with many of their top prospects having made their way to the Majors and more to arrive by the end of the 2025 season. So the White Sox might not be looking as much for the long-term projectable type of prospects as they will for players who can help sooner than later at the front of a deal. The shortstop position could be a target for return, even with rookie Chase Meidroth there now and Colson Montgomery on the way from Triple-A Charlotte, but that spot usually is filled by a player with premium talent. — Scott Merkin
AL WEST
Angels: A sense of direction
The Angels have played well enough to remain in contention so far this season but they’re also looking to build toward the future. They’re not likely to be big buyers but could use a center fielder and relief help. Otherwise, if they sell they have several enticing veterans who could be dealt such as Tyler Anderson, Taylor Ward and Kenley Jansen. We’ll get a better sense on what they’ll do as we get closer to the Trade Deadline. — Rhett Bollinger
Astros: Starting pitching
Three-fifths of the Astros’ starting rotation to begin the season is on the injured list, with Ronel Blanco and Hayden Wesneski out for the season following Tommy John surgery; Spencer Arrighetti broke his thumb in early April and could return in July. On Monday, Lance McCullers Jr. landed on the IL with a right foot sprain. The Astros do have an elite 1-2 punch at the top of the rotation with Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez. GM Dana Brown may choose to find another experienced arm to slip into the rotation ahead of rookies Colton Gordon and Ryan Gusto. — Brian McTaggart
Athletics: Pitching
The A’s have a fun young offense that can score with the best of them. What has plagued them in a stretch that saw them free-fall from just two games out of first place in the AL West to well behind in last place over the past month is an inexperienced bullpen that in the late innings has either routinely struggled to hold leads or allowed small deficits to grow larger. Even if contending is far-fetched at this point, the A’s believe they are close with this group and could set themselves up for next year by improving their pitching. — Martín Gallegos
Mariners: A hot stretch to justify a big splash
Seattle’s offense has cooled mightily over the past three weeks, to the point where the club fell back under .500 entering the weekend. It’s long been believed that Jerry Dipoto would be among the boldest executives come July, especially with a farm system ranked No. 5 by MLB Pipeline to shop with. But Dipoto has also been very reactive to his team’s standing at the Deadline in years past, not willing to mortgage his best prospects as trade chips if the Mariners aren’t firmly in contention. So, in some ways, these next six weeks could be as pivotal as any stretch in the Mariners’ season if they hope to add significant talent for a potential playoff push in the two months after. — Daniel Kramer
Rangers: An impact bat
The Rangers have been better of late, hitting .289/.374/.498 over their last seven games (6-1 record). During that span, they scored 7.28 runs a game, hit 12 homers and collected a +31 run differential to raise the season average from .220 to .228. Guys like Marcus Semien, Wyatt Langford and Josh Smith are streaking. But Texas has put itself in a remarkable hole even with one of the best rotations in baseball. Adding another impact bat to this could change the entire dynamic of the lineup as they continue to compete in the AL West. — Kennedi Landry
NL EAST
Braves: Relief help and/or a shortstop
If the Braves are buyers, they’ll be looking to add at least one reliever and possibly acquire a shortstop with some power potential. Their rotation is strong, but the depth is a concern. Adding an insurance arm could also be on the wish list. — Mark Bowman
Marlins: A game-changing bat
Clubs inquiring about Miami’s pitchers, in particular Sandy Alcantara, must dish out a substantial package in return. The Marlins will likely request at least one difference maker, preferably at shortstop. Entering Sunday, the Marlins were tied for the fifth-fewest homers and had scored the eighth-fewest runs in the Majors. The system lacks an MLB-ready shortstop, with prospect Maximo Acosta struggling at Triple-A Jacksonville. — Christina De Nicola
Mets: Left-handed relief
The Mets entered this season with A.J. Minter and Danny Young slated to be their first and second lefties out of the bullpen. That lasted only until the end of April, when both players suffered season-ending injuries. The team has mixed and matched since then, most recently relying on José Castillo as its sole left-handed relief option. President of baseball operations David Stearns indicated recently that he intends to pursue more help — most likely in the form of another left-handed reliever, but a righty with acceptable platoon splits would work, too. — Anthony DiComo
Nationals: Pitching depth
The Nationals have been active at recent Trade Deadlines in swapping veterans and expiring deals for prospect packages. This season, they could benefit from the same approach to enhance their Minor League pitching system. After successfully converting Cole Henry, Brad Lord and Jackson Rutledge to Major League relievers this spring, there are opportunities and needs for new arms to emerge with their top-three pitching prospects not projected to reach the bigs until 2026 and ’27. — Jessica Camerato
Phillies: Bullpen help
The Phillies could also use another right-handed bat, preferably in the outfield, but we’re going with the all-too-familiar refrain for a team that has repeatedly sought bullpen help at the Trade Deadline. That need for added relief became much bigger this year, with José Alvarado – the club’s most consistent reliever earlier this season – ineligible to pitch in the postseason following his 80-game suspension. The Phils could have a surplus of starting pitching come October depending on the health of Aaron Nola, the progression of top prospect Andrew Painter and the evolution of Mick Abel (a possible trade chip), which would allow them to move a starter to the ‘pen – but they’d rather add an established bullpen arm in the meantime. — Paul Casella
NL CENTRAL
Brewers: Power
The Brewers knew they’d miss Willy Adames and his 87 home runs in his three full seasons with the Brewers, but thought they could make up those runs with a pesky approach and speed. The results have been underwhelming, and with the Brewers hovering around a .360 slugging percentage they are flirting with their least power-packed season since 1976. Third base would be one area to add some pop if GM Matt Arnold can find a match, but there’s one problem: Power often comes with a high price tag. — Adam McCalvy
Cardinals: Pitching or prospects
This one requires some straddling of the fence because it all depends on where the Cardinals are in the standings at the Trade Deadline. If they are in the hunt for an NL Central Crown or a Wild Card berth they could look to add to a pitching staff that has started showing cracks of late. Sonny Gray has been the ace the team needed and Matthew Liberatore was solid early on, but Erick Fedde, Andre Pallante and Miles Mikolas have been inconsistent. If the Cards are out of it, they will almost assuredly look to move closer Ryan Helsley and Fedde. Also, they will likely resume looking for a suitable suitor for third baseman Nolan Arenado, who is desperate to play for a championship contender. — John Denton
Cubs: Rotation reinforcements
The Cubs should be getting lefty Shota Imanaga (15-day IL, left hamstring) back before the end of the month, but expect the front office to keep searching for rotation help. Chicago is without Justin Steele (left elbow surgery) for the rest of the season and the starting depth has been thinned due to other injuries and issues. While veterans Matthew Boyd and Jameson Taillon have been steady, there have been ups and downs for Ben Brown and Colin Rea, plus Cade Horton getting his first exposure to the Majors. One more impact arm could go a long way for a team that wants to play deep into October. — Jordan Bastian
Pirates: Controllable Major League hitters
The Pirates have one of the best young rotations in the game, potentially setting themselves up for success for the next couple seasons. They need more offensive output to become competitors, though. In a perfect world, the Pirates would leave this deadline with another solid bat up the middle and a corner outfielder that has years of team control remaining. They have Major League and Minor League pitching up for grabs for any interested party. — Alex Stumpf
Reds: An impact bat
Hovering around .500 most of the season, the Reds have not indicated whether they’re buyers or sellers yet. Although they’ve gotten a burst of offense with the return of Christian Encarnacion-Strand, they could still use an impact, run-producing bat for their outfield. It was something they didn’t get in the offseason, despite the signing of Austin Hays. While Hays has been successful when in the lineup, he’s missed more games than he’s played because of three trips to the injured list. Another power bat to join Encarnacion-Strand and Elly De La Cruz would be a big help. — Mark Sheldon
NL WEST
D-backs: A clear direction
The Diamondbacks are hanging around the .500 mark, but have suffered significant injuries with ace Corbin Burnes and closer Justin Martinez both out for the year due to Tommy John surgery. They came into the season expecting to be firmly in the mix for a postseason berth, but as it stands right now they have not only a large hill to climb in the NL West, but the Wild Card as well. GM Mike Hazen will wait as long as he can to decide whether to buy or sell at the deadline. — Steve Gilbert
Dodgers: Pitching
The Dodgers have some internal reinforcements on the mend, so any moves they make will depend on the health of their pitching staff. At that point, the team should have Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell and Shohei Ohtani back in the rotation, and Blake Treinen will likely be back to bolster the back end of the bullpen as well. That’s not to say that the Dodgers won’t look for external help, but there may be a scenario where they don’t need to shake up their roster too much ahead of the Deadline. They’ll get Ohtani back in his first start on Monday against the division-rival Padres, a big step in the right direction for this staff. — Sonja Chen
Giants: Offense
The Giants’ talented pitching staff has kept them in games all year, but their lineup has struggled to consistently provide run support: Entering play on Friday, the club had played an MLB-high 30 one-run games this year. With Matt Chapman sidelined with a right hand injury, the lack of offense appeared to be an even bigger need before they acquired Rafael Devers from the Red Sox on Sunday. It’s unclear how the defensive alignment will shake out, but acquiring Devers is a big step in the right direction. — Maria Guardado
Padres: An outfield bat and probably an arm
The Padres’ lineup could use an upgrade at the bottom, where they haven’t gotten much production from their catchers or their left fielders. At catcher, they’re mostly fine with it, considering the defense-first nature of the position. In left, they need more. That’s the first place they’ll be looking to address. Meanwhile, in the rotation, the Padres need clarity on the status of Michael King and Yu Darvish. If both remain injury question marks, they’ll need a starting pitcher, too. — AJ Cassavell
Rockies: Talent
The Rockies have trade chips, but not the veteran stars that can make a blockbuster happen. But with third baseman Ryan McMahon coveted for defense and his occasional home run power, righty Germán Márquez and lefty Austin Gomber able to help a rotation and righty Jake Bird a potential cog for a contending team’s bullpen, the Rockies should be able to swing some low-cost, front-line Major Leaguers who could blossom in Colorado and lessen the load on the young players who populated this roster. — Thomas Harding