One thing each team will be looking for before the deadline 

Royals: Power

It was what the Royals sought at last year’s Deadline, it was what they searched for this offseason, and it’s still something they need to inject into their lineup by the end of July this year. The Royals need a bat that can slot right into the middle of the order and provide the kind of fear and swagger pitchers hate facing in big moments. As part of the Royals’ overall offensive issues this year, the lack of power stands out: Entering Sunday, their 46 home runs rank last in the Majors and their 83 wRC+ ranks fourth-worst. The most obvious spot for a power bat to fit in defensively would be the corner outfield, but third base could be an option with Maikel Garcia having the ability to move around the field. — Anne Rogers