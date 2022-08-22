One thing we got wrong for each team in 2022

White Sox: Jos? Abreu is getting olderOk, by the letter of the law, Abreu has of course aged, as he turned 35 on January 29. But the White Sox first baseman and team leader certainly isn’t playing like someone being caught by Father Time. Abreu entered Sunday’s contest leading the American League in hits and with a .500 average in his last eight games and a .369 mark in his last 51. This is Abreu’s finale of a three-year, $50 million deal with the White Sox, so it remains to be seen if this is his last season of an illustrious career in Chicago. But if he chooses to continue on with his career, Abreu is showing he absolutely is playing at an elite level. It would have been easy to pick the White Sox as a preseason lock in the AL Central in this category, but that story is yet to be fully told. — Scott Merkin