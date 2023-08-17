One thing we got wrong for each team in 2023

Rangers: The dynamics of the AL WestComing into the 2023 season, it’s easy to see why nobody expected the Rangers to spend almost every day of the campaign atop the AL West. After all, the reigning World Series champs are right down the interstate in Houston, and two of the best players of this generation reside in Anaheim. Even the Mariners made the postseason in ’22. And yet, Texas has been alone or tied atop the division for 138 of the season’s first 139 days (the lone exception being April 8) thanks to a high-powered offense led by Corey Seager and a rotation that withstood losing Jacob deGrom to season-ending UCL surgery. The club has not only gotten contributions from its superstars, but guys like Jonah Heim, Ezequiel Duran and Josh Jung have broken out and proven to be everyday players. Now the Rangers have the chance to win the division and make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. It’s well within reach. — Kennedi Landry