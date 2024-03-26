Opening Day FAQ: Guardians vs. Athletics

Guardians: There are so many moving pieces for the Guardians. The team could rotate any of the guys on the bench into that DH spot, but because the A’s will have a lefty on the mound, we’ll guess one of the right-handed hitters (Gabriel Arias or David Fry) will take on those duties. But this lineup has more things to figure out than just the DH. With a new manager at the helm, we aren’t sure if Stephen Vogt will prefer to have José Ramírez in the two- or three-hole. The order may differ, but these should be the nine guys Cleveland turns to on Thursday.