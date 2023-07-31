Passing on a day off, Ram?rez has second 2-HR day of the week
July 30th, 2023
CHICAGO — It was clear Jos? Ram?rez was getting frustrated. He went 0-for-5 on Thursday and recorded outs in each of his first three at-bats on Friday. Guardians manager Terry Francona could notice he was frustrated and decided to talk to him about taking a day off for the afternoon series finale on Sunday.
“He said, ‘No, I’m good,'” Francona said. “Thank goodness.”
Instead of sitting out, Ram?rez enjoyed his second multi-homer game of the week, helping lift the Guardians to a 5-0 victory over the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. And with the Twins’ 2-1 loss to the Royals, the Guardians sit just a half-game out of first place in the AL Central.
Now that August is just around the corner, every win is crucial for the Guardians, but this one was important to gain some momentum again before heading into a difficult series against the Astros.
As Ram?rez fell into his skid the last few days, so did his team. Cleveland was blanked on Friday and the offense struggled to score runs again on Saturday. Like usual, when Ram?rez’s bat wakes up, the team’s success skyrockets.
Ram?rez drew a walk in the first inning and struck out in his next at-bat. But once the fifth inning came, he locked in, launching a 418-foot blast to right field just two batters after Steven Kwan smacked a solo shot of his own. Two innings later, he added a two-run shot on a line drive down the right-field line.
“[He’s] just a gamer,” Guardians outfielder Will Brennan said of Ram?rez. “Sunday getaway day, he doesn’t have to be out here doing this and he’s doing it better than anyone on that field.”
The Guardians preach simple concepts every single day: Hustle and play the game the right way. The team largely leaned on Ram?rez and Amed Rosario to set the examples.
Even though Rosario is now with the Dodgers, Ram?rez certainly won’t stop being a leader for every guy in the clubhouse and he proved it by wanting to right the ship by playing on Sunday.
“[Francona] came and asked me [if I wanted a day off] and I don’t like that,” Ram?rez said through team interpreter Agustin Rivero. “When I come to the ballpark, I like to play. The days off for me are days [the team is] not playing.”
With this attitude, Ram?rez has been able to find tremendous success in his 11 years with Cleveland. With his second homer on Sunday, he climbed even higher in the club’s all-time leaderboards:
He tied Thome for the fifth most games with at least two extra-base hits (97)
He passed Julio Franco to be 13th on the club’s all-time hit list (1,273)
“I think he’s Cleveland baseball to a T,” Kwan said. “I mean, he obviously hits home runs, he [hits for] extra bases, he plays great defense. We wouldn’t be anywhere close without him. Having all the accolades that he’s getting, he deserves all of that and much more.”
Without Ram?rez, it would be very difficult for the Guardians to try to reclaim the division title this season. Even with him it’s been challenging. The club has spent just two days over .500 since the end of April.
Entering the game, Cleveland averaged just 4.2 runs per game, which ranked fourth-worst in the American League (behind Oakland, Kansas City and Detroit). It would make sense for the team to try to add another impact bat before Tuesday’s Trade Deadline. But if it doesn’t, most of the responsibility will continue to be on Ram?rez’s shoulders.
The All-Star third baseman is no stranger to this role, and if the rest of the lineup can feed off of his energy and learn from the example he sets, it may be able to find a way to come together in the final two months of the season just like it did last year.
In 2020, he single-handedly carried his team to the postseason down the stretch and any time the lineup needs a jolt, he seems to find a way to provide it — just like Sunday, when he opted against taking a breather.
“The takeaway from that is it doesn’t matter how old you are, how good you are, it doesn’t matter,” Brennan said. “Just show up every day. That’s what he does for us.”