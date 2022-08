The left-handed-hitting and throwing outfielder has finally come alive this season. Suddenly, he’s making more (and better) contact on pitches in the zone. Previously, he’d swing through a lot of hittable fastballs. And even though he’s 6-foot-5 inches and 230 pounds, Benson is athletic enough to be able to move around the field, defensively, like he’ll be asked to do for the Guardians.