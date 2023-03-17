Patience with prospects could pay off for Guardians
2:19 PM UTC
GOODYEAR, Ariz. – When MLB Pipeline conducted a poll of Major League executives this past offseason, the Guardians led polling in two categories. The first was in answering the question “Which team hoards prospects the most?” The Guardians got 32 percent of the vote, more than twice as much as any other organization.
“If I’ve learned anything about this organization in my time here it’s that we really like our guys,” Guardians assistant general manager James Harris said. “From a player development standpoint, we have to have homegrown guys play for us at the Major League level, so that that’s good for a guy who came up in player development, who has now made the adjustment to some executive leadership stuff. I hate trading our guys, too. So it’s good that what I personally feel aligns with where we are as an organization.”
- ODOT Holding Open House On Statewide Transportation Plan
- What’s the ICC that issued Putin’s arrest warrant and what consequences does he face?