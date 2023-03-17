Patience with prospects could pay off for Guardians

“If I’ve learned anything about this organization in my time here it’s that we really like our guys,” Guardians assistant general manager James Harris said. “From a player development standpoint, we have to have homegrown guys play for us at the Major League level, so that that’s good for a guy who came up in player development, who has now made the adjustment to some executive leadership stuff. I hate trading our guys, too. So it’s good that what I personally feel aligns with where we are as an organization.”