Phase 1 voting ends Thursday! Here’s where All-Star races stand

Profar has been one of the biggest surprises in baseball this season. A top prospect more than a decade ago, he has shown glimpses of what many thought he’d become in the Majors, but never consistently. This year, he’s put it all together and leads all NL outfielders in All-Star voting. Profar has provided a big boost for San Diego’s lineup with Machado struggling and Xander Bogaerts out since May 20 with a fractured shoulder. Yelich is having a strong season as he continues to rebound from a rough stretch from 2020-22, with an .880 OPS. Hernández and Tatis aren’t far behind the top two at the moment — Hernández is enjoying a big first half in his first season with the Dodgers, and Tatis is gradually returning to his old self at the plate.