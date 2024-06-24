Phase 1 voting ends Thursday! Here’s where All-Star races stand
28 minutes ago
Read our story on the balloting format, which includes two phases of fan voting to determine the All-Star starters.
With nearly 7 million ballots cast, superstar sluggers Aaron Judge of the Yankees and Bryce Harper of the Phillies are the leading vote-getters for their respective leagues on the 2024 MLB All-Star Ballot presented by BuildSubmarines.com. Judge leads all candidates with 2,375,199 votes, and Harper leads the National League with 2,037,523.
If those two remain atop the polls when Phase 1 of the voting concludes on Thursday at noon ET, Judge and Harper will automatically receive starting spots in their league’s lineup for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Globe Life Field in Arlington on July 16.
A lot can change between now and then, however. Judge has a slim lead over teammate Juan Soto, with fewer than 240,000 votes separating the two Bronx Bombers. Harper, meanwhile, is also holding a narrow advantage over a teammate, with Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm only 77,292 votes behind him.
The other players who have received more than 1.5 million votes so far are Shohei Ohtani (1,773,404), Mookie Betts (1,680,658), Jurickson Profar (1,646,276), Adley Rutschman (1,638,425), Gunnar Henderson (1,551,124) and Christian Yelich (1,506,639).
The leading vote-getter in each league during Phase 1 will receive an automatic spot in their team’s starting lineup. Beyond those two players, the top two vote-getters at every position, and the top six outfielders, will advance to Phase 2 of the voting, which begins Sunday. If an outfielder is a league’s leading vote-getter, only the next four outfield finalists will move on to Phase 2 to determine who starts at the two remaining spots.
There are some close races among position players, particularly in the American League — at first base (the Orioles’ Ryan Mountcastle is leading the Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr.), second base (the Astros’ Jose Altuve leads the Rangers’ Marcus Semien) and designated hitter (the Astros’ Yordan Alvarez is leading three players who are all within 30,000 votes of each other — the Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton, the Guardians’ David Fry and the Orioles’ Ryan O’Hearn).
In the NL, the race at second base is very close, with Ketel Marte leading Luis Arraez by a narrow margin.
Here’s a look at the current All-Star vote totals, position by position, for the AL and NL:
AMERICAN LEAGUE
FIRST BASE
1. Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles: 1,400,3732. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays: 1,338,6883. Josh Naylor, Guardians: 792,3544. Anthony Rizzo, Yankees: 423,8895. Nathaniel Lowe, Rangers: 284,465
Mountcastle overtook Guerrero over the past week after Guerrero jumped out to a lead at first base as of the first ballot update. The 27-year-old Mountcastle, seeking his first All-Star selection in his fifth Major League season, is hitting .277/.321/.472 with 11 home runs. Guerrero, meanwhile, is looking to be an All-Star for the fourth time. He got off to a slow start this season, but since May 1, his OPS is over .800. The power numbers are still lagging, but if he starts to heat up in the slugging department, he could make up ground in the All-Star balloting quickly.
SECOND BASE
1. Jose Altuve, Astros: 1,233,2992. Marcus Semien, Rangers: 963,4233. Jorge Mateo, Orioles: 646,5274. Michael Massey, Royals: 575,9525. Andrés Giménez, Guardians: 523,314
Altuve continues to be one of the premier second basemen in baseball, posting an .810 OPS with 12 homers and 10 steals in his age-34 campaign and looking for his ninth All-Star selection. He leads the hometown favorite, Semien, by a fair margin, with Semien hoping to earn his third All-Star nod. He has a .733 OPS with 11 homers and 43 RBIs on the season.
THIRD BASE
1. José Ramírez, Guardians: 1,426,7552. Jordan Westburg, Orioles: 846,3523. Rafael Devers, Red Sox: 602,0474. Oswaldo Cabrera, Yankees: 364,6675. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Blue Jays: 355,969
Ramírez continues to be one of the game’s elite third basemen, and really one of the premier players overall. Already a five-time All-Star, J-Ram has 19 homers and 67 RBIs for the season — he had 24 homers and 80 RBIs in 2023. He also has 14 steals. Westburg is enjoying a strong sophomore campaign with Baltimore — the 25-year-old has an .843 OPS with 13 homers. Devers is having a typical Devers-type season, with 14 homers and an .889 OPS for the Red Sox. He’ll need to make up some ground, but he’s hoping to make his third All-Star Game.
SHORTSTOP
1. Gunnar Henderson, Orioles: 1,551,1242. Bobby Witt Jr., Royals: 987,6893. Anthony Volpe, Yankees: 537,3984. Corey Seager, Rangers: 490,3265. Bo Bichette, Blue Jays: 400,378
Henderson, the reigning AL Rookie of the Year, has his sights set on adding more hardware to his trophy shelf. He’s having an MVP-caliber first half, with a .975 OPS and 24 homers, not to mention 13 steals. Speaking of MVP-caliber performances in the season’s first half, Witt has been incredible. He’s hitting .311/.359/.531 with 12 homers and 21 steals to go along with his sparkling defense.
OUTFIELD
1. Aaron Judge, Yankees: 2,375,1992. Juan Soto, Yankees: 2,136,3833. Kyle Tucker, Astros: 1,002,8034. Steven Kwan, Guardians: 973,4015. Anthony Santander, Orioles: 808,1006. Colton Cowser, Orioles: 649,7107. Alex Verdugo, Yankees: 512,7668. Cedric Mullins, Orioles: 512,3529. Mike Trout, Angels: 439,855
Judge is having another monster season at the plate despite hitting just .207/.340/.414 through April. He’s leading the Majors in homers (28), RBIs (70), slugging (.686), OPS (1.109) and total bases (192). He’s on track to be an All-Star for the sixth time. Right behind him in the AL outfield race is his teammate, Soto, who has given the Yankees a jolt and is a big reason the Yanks have the most wins in MLB, is also having a sensational year, hitting .305/.431/.563 with 18 homers. Tucker, who had already established himself as one of the game’s best pure hitters, is having a career year, posting a .979 OPS with 19 homers, though he’s currently sidelined with a shin contusion.
CATCHER
1. Adley Rutschman, Orioles: 1,638,4252. Salvador Perez, Royals: 1,033,0993. Jose Trevino, Yankees: 388,0724. Danny Jansen, Blue Jays: 366,2945. Yainer Diaz, Astros: 305,331
So far, the race for All-Star starter at catcher for the AL is a tale of a young superstar vs. a veteran who is playing like he’s 10 years younger than his true age. Rutschman is in the midst of his best offensive season so far in a young career — he’s got a .302/.353/.478 slash line with 14 homers for the O’s, paired with his stellar work behind the plate. Meanwhile, Perez, in his age-34 campaign, owns an .808 OPS with 11 homers for Kansas City, looking to be named an All-Star for the ninth time.
DESIGNATED HITTER
1. Yordan Alvarez, Astros: 963,5192. Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees: 717,0233. David Fry, Guardians: 706,2624. Ryan O’Hearn, Orioles: 687,3745. Josh Jung, Rangers: 364,366
This race is pretty tight, with Alvarez in the lead but followed pretty closely by Stanton and Fry. Alvarez, who hasn’t played in more than 144 games in a season due to injuries, has had a healthy 2024, with an .877 OPS and 16 homers for Houston. Stanton had been enjoying good health this season until Saturday, when he exited the Yankees’ game against the Braves with a left hamstring strain. He has 18 homers and a .794 OPS on the season. Fry is having a breakout performance for Cleveland — he has a .312/.429/.526 slash line in his second big league season.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
FIRST BASE
1. Bryce Harper, Phillies: 2,037,5232. Freddie Freeman, Dodgers: 1,327,9183. Matt Olson, Braves: 309,0794. Pete Alonso, Mets: 273,3695. Jake Cronenworth, Padres: 269,090
Harper is having his best season since winning his second NL MVP Award in 2021. He’s belted 18 home runs with a .955 OPS for Philadelphia, and he has a comfortable lead over Freeman in this race. Like Harper, Freeman is seeking his eighth All-Star selection. While his slugging is down some this year, Freeman still has a .901 OPS as he continues to demonstrate why he’s considered one of the game’s elite hitters.
SECOND BASE
1. Ketel Marte, D-backs: 1,183,3312. Luis Arraez, Padres: 1,133,3423. Bryson Stott, Phillies: 931,1654. Ozzie Albies, Braves: 458,7885. Brice Turang, Brewers: 339,755
This race is extremely close, with fewer than 50,000 votes separating Marte and Arraez at the top. Arraez, of course, has won a batting title in each of the past two seasons and is in the mix for a third straight batting crown — with his third team. But Marte, perhaps one of the most underrated players in the game, has produced nearly 4 bWAR this season. He has an .835 OPS with 15 homers for the D-backs.
THIRD BASE
1. Alec Bohm, Phillies: 1,960,2312. Manny Machado, Padres: 545,2593. Joey Ortiz, Brewers: 486,2674. Max Muncy, Dodgers: 393,7345. Austin Riley, Rockies: 331,418
Bohm has garnered nearly four times the number of votes any other NL third baseman has received as he continues a breakout season at the plate for Philadelphia. With a .304/.359/.488 slash line and eight homers, he’s been a big part of the Phillies’ potent offensive attack that has them atop the NL East. Machado, meanwhile, is having a rough season at the plate (.694 OPS), but he’s in position to advance to Phase 2 if he can hold off Ortiz.
SHORTSTOP
1. Mookie Betts, Dodgers: 1,680,6582. Trea Turner, Phillies: 1,070,6723. Elly De La Cruz, Reds: 596,0154. Willy Adames, Brewers: 320,3965. Orlando Arcia, Braves: 290,712
Betts won’t be able to play in the All-Star Game due to a left hand fracture, but that hasn’t stopped him from leading in the NL All-Star polling at shortstop. Betts, who is on track to be elected as an All-Star for the eighth time, has had a great season so far, posting an .892 OPS with 10 homers before being injured. Turner has also dealt with injury, missing six weeks due to a hamstring strain. But he’s also had a strong first half when in the lineup, hitting .338/.384/.456. De La Cruz, while one of the most electric players in the game, has a lot of ground to make up.
OUTFIELD
1. Jurickson Profar, Padres: 1,646,2762. Christian Yelich, Brewers: 1,506,6393. Teoscar Hernández, Dodgers: 1,413,8774. Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres: 1,390,7375. Brandon Marsh, Phillies: 1,003,2616. Nick Castellanos, Phillies: 857,1867. Johan Rojas, Phillies: 677,7538. Cody Bellinger, Cubs: 556,9129. Heliot Ramos, Giants: 505,042
Profar has been one of the biggest surprises in baseball this season. A top prospect more than a decade ago, he has shown glimpses of what many thought he’d become in the Majors, but never consistently. This year, he’s put it all together and leads all NL outfielders in All-Star voting. Profar has provided a big boost for San Diego’s lineup with Machado struggling and Xander Bogaerts out since May 20 with a fractured shoulder. Yelich is having a strong season as he continues to rebound from a rough stretch from 2020-22, with an .880 OPS. Hernández and Tatis aren’t far behind the top two at the moment — Hernández is enjoying a big first half in his first season with the Dodgers, and Tatis is gradually returning to his old self at the plate.
CATCHER
1. William Contreras, Brewers: 1,473,3482. J.T. Realmuto, Phillies: 1,081,9073. Will Smith, Dodgers: 955,7264. Sean Murphy, Braves: 261,5265. Willson Contreras, Cardinals: 247,286
William Contreras is looking to be named an All-Star for the second time, though this time, brother Willson won’t be there due to injury. William is leading all NL catchers in batting average (.293) and on-base percentage (.354), and he’s behind only Smith in the home run department (Smith leads NL catchers with 11, and Contreras has nine). Realmuto is seeking a fourth All-Star selection, and while he started the season cold at the plate, he had a strong May before being sidelined with a knee injury.
DESIGNATED HITTER
1. Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers: 1,773,4042. Marcell Ozuna, Braves: 940,8513. Kyle Schwarber, Phillies: 880,7944. Rhys Hoskins, Brewers: 219,6045. Donovan Solano, Padres: 182,192
Ohtani has received almost twice as many votes as second-place Ozuna. The Braves slugger has had a tremendous first half, but Ohtani is just on another level right now — the two-time MVP is well on his way toward his fourth career All-Star selection. He’s leading the NL in runs (61), homers (23), batting average (.321), slugging (.632) and OPS (1.030). Ozuna is not far behind, statistically speaking, with a .314/.390/.596 slash line and 21 homers. Schwarber, as he tends to do, is having a fantastic June, with an OPS of .985 and six homers this month.