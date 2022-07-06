Pick your All-Star: Devers vs. J-Ram

Devers: Boston’s fortunes have followed those of its star third baseman. The Red Sox looked lost in April, when Devers put up a solid but unspectacular .776 OPS. But the club has jumped into postseason position since then, with Devers authoring a scorching May (1.133 OPS) and keeping that success going in June. He’s on track for his best season, surpassing a 2019 campaign that saw him lead the AL in doubles (54) and the Majors in total bases (359).