Playing hero ‘everything I’ve ever dreamed of’ for Palacios

It’s hard enough to be a rookie in your first week in the big leagues, trying to learn the ins and outs of how the daily routines work, handling the media and adjusting to a higher caliber of competition. But Palacios was already given a bigger challenge, as he was called on in his fifth big league game to pinch-hit for backstop Austin Hedges in the top of the ninth inning with two runners on and the game knotted at 1.