Playoff schedule: Game times, how to watch and more

The 2024 MLB postseason features a month of games broadcast across six channels and, for the first time, includes a wrinkle for the start of the World Series. Should the National League Championship Series and American League Championship Series both end by Oct. 19 — meaning neither series lasts longer than five games under the current schedule — the World Series will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 22, with a potential Game 7 coming on Wednesday, Oct. 30. In that scenario, the World Series off-days would be Thursday, Oct. 24, and Monday, Oct. 28.