Playoff schedule: Game times, how to watch and more
October 13th, 2024
The 2024 MLB postseason features a month of games broadcast across six channels and, for the first time, includes a wrinkle for the start of the World Series. Should the National League Championship Series and American League Championship Series both end by Oct. 19 — meaning neither series lasts longer than five games under the current schedule — the World Series will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 22, with a potential Game 7 coming on Wednesday, Oct. 30. In that scenario, the World Series off-days would be Thursday, Oct. 24, and Monday, Oct. 28.
The 2024 MLB postseason will be broadcast across a variety of networks, and the World Series will be broadcast on FOX. All games on TNT Sports platforms, FOX and FS1 will be available to MLB.TV subscribers who are authenticated subscribers to those networks via a participating pay TV provider.
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(All times ET)
Sunday, Oct. 13LIVE: NYM @ LAD, NLCS Game 1 (FOX)
Monday, Oct. 14NYM @ LAD, NLCS Game 2, 4:08 p.m. (FOX and FS1)CLE @ NYY, ALCS Game 1, 7:38 p.m. (TBS, truTV, Max)
Tuesday, Oct. 15CLE @ NYY, ALCS Game 2, 7:38 p.m. (TBS, truTV, Max)
Wednesday, Oct. 16LAD @ NYM, NLCS Game 3, 8:08 p.m. (FS1)
Thursday, Oct. 17NYY @ CLE, ALCS Game 3, 5:08 p.m. (TBS, truTV, Max)LAD @ NYM, NLCS Game 4, 8:08 p.m. (FS1)
Friday, Oct. 18LAD @ NYM, NLCS Game 5^, 5:08 p.m. (FS1)NYY @ CLE, ALCS Game 4, 8:08 p.m. (TBS, truTV, Max)
Saturday, Oct. 19NYY @ CLE, ALCS Game 5^, 8:08 p.m. (TBS, truTV, Max)
Sunday, Oct. 20NYM @ LAD, NLCS Game 6^, 8:08 p.m. (FS1)
Monday, Oct. 21CLE @ NYY, ALCS Game 6^, 5:08 p.m. (TBS, truTV, Max)NYM @ LAD, NLCS Game 7^, 8:08 p.m. (FOX/FS1)
If the NLCS is complete, then ALCS Game 6 will move to 7:38 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 22CLE @ NYY, ALCS Game 7^, 7:38 p.m. (TBS, truTV, Max)
(^if necessary)
WORLD SERIES
If both LCS conclude no later than Saturday, Oct. 19, the World Series will move up to start on Tuesday, Oct. 22, with a potential Game 7 on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Friday, Oct. 25Game 1, at better 2024 record (FOX)
Saturday, Oct. 26Game 2, at better 2024 record (FOX)
Monday, Oct. 28Game 3 (FOX)
Tuesday, Oct. 29Game 4 (FOX)
Wednesday, Oct. 30Game 5^ (FOX)
Friday, Nov. 1Game 6^, at better 2024 record (FOX)
Saturday, Nov. 2Game 7^, at better 2024 record (FOX)
(^if necessary)
DIVISION SERIES
Saturday, Oct. 5CLE 7, DET 0 (CLE leads, 1-0)NYM 6, PHI 2 (NYM leads, 1-0)NYY 6, KC 5 (NYY leads, 1-0)LAD 7, SD 5 (LAD leads, 1-0)
Sunday, Oct. 6PHI 7, NYM 6 (series tied, 1-1)SD 10, LAD 2 (series tied, 1-1)
Monday, Oct. 7DET 3, CLE 0 (series tied, 1-1)KC 4, NYY 2 (series tied, 1-1)
Tuesday, Oct. 8NYM 7, PHI 2 (NYM leads, 2-1)SD 6, LAD 5 (SD leads, 2-1)
Wednesday, Oct. 9DET 3, CLE 0 (DET leads, 2-1)NYM 4, PHI 1 (NYM wins series, 3-1)NYY 3, KC 2 (NYY leads, 2-1)LAD 8, SD 0 (series tied, 2-2)
Thursday, Oct. 10CLE 5, DET 4 (series tied, 2-2)NYY 3, KC 1 (NYY wins series, 3-1)
Friday, Oct. 11LAD 2, SD 0 (LAD wins series, 3-2)
Saturday, Oct. 12CLE 7, DET 3 (CLE wins series, 3-2)
WILD CARD SERIES
Tuesday, Oct. 1SD 4, ATL 0 (SD leads, 1-0)NYM 8, MIL 4 (NYM leads, 1-0)DET 3, HOU 1 (DET leads, 1-0)KC 1, BAL 0 (KC leads, 1-0)
Wednesday, Oct. 2SD 5, ATL 4 (SD wins series, 2-0)MIL 5, NYM 3 (series tied, 1-1)DET 5, HOU 2 (DET wins series, 2-0)KC 2, BAL 1 (KC wins series, 2-0)
Thursday, Oct. 3NYM 4, MIL 2 (NYM wins series, 2-1)