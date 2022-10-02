Plesac shakes off rust in last start before playoffs

Cleveland determined before his outing that the plan would be to move Plesac to the bullpen before the regular season ends on Wednesday. That meant Saturday was going to be used to allow him to prove to himself that he can pitch without pain and to give him the opportunity to dust off any rust that built up over the last few weeks. Plesac’s hand gave him no trouble, but he knew that his velocity could be a hurdle for him going into the outing.