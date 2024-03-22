Position players who could make Guards’ Opening Day roster

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Opening Day is one week away. Energy is picking up around the Guardians’ training complex and logistics are getting worked out for bus departures to the airport on Tuesday to head to Oakland. With regular season games within reach, we obviously know who will be on the Opening Day roster, right?

Um…wrong.

The Guardians need to have their 26 guys picked by the time the plane leaves Arizona on Tuesday. In these next five days, the team has to figure out who the fifth starter will be and who will take the last few vacancies in the bullpen. Oh, and let’s not forget that we don’t have much more clarity on some position battles than we did heading into camp.