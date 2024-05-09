Potential future closers — one for each team

Orioles: Juan Nuñez, RHP (No. 26)The Orioles got Nuñez at the 2022 Trade Deadline in the deal that sent Jorge López to the Twins. He started for most of his first full season with his new organization, making it to High-A Aberdeen and missing bats (10.7 K/9) but also walking a lot of hitters (5.0/9). He’s both started and relieved back with Aberdeen this year and is throwing more strikes in the early going (3.1 BB/9) while still striking out more than 10 per nine. His fastball, which touches the upper-90s, could be even better in shorter stints and he has both a power curve and gyro slider that could be downright nasty late in games.