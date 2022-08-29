Potential playoff preview shows some pitfalls

3. Starting pitching is essentialCleveland has another AL Wild Card contender to face this week before having to go toe to toe with the Mariners again. And if the Guardians can secure a playoff spot, the pitching they will face will keep getting better. If the bats struggle like they did against reigning Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray, this team will need to be able to rely on its rotation like it has in recent memory.

Luckily for the Guardians, the starters seem to be heating up at the right time. Over the four-game set, Cleveland pitching gave up just 19 hits in 35 innings. The problem was that six of those 19 hits were home runs.

If the rotation can keep the ball in the park, the Guardians have a chance to suddenly have a really dominant starting staff at the most crucial point in the season.

“Tough series, obviously, here in Seattle,” Civale said. “But that doesn’t change who we are and how we play the game. I think we play the game the right way. Just have to keep doing that.”