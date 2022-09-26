Power Rankings: Familiar club climbs back to Top 5

1) Dodgers (106-47, last week: 1)The Dodgers clinched the No. 1 seed in the NL and home-field advantage through the NLCS with Sunday’s win over the Cardinals. Along with boasting the best offense in the Majors, Los Angeles’ pitching staff has the lowest ERA in the big leagues — and more help could be on the way soon. The Dodgers are hoping to get Tony Gonsolin and David Price back before the postseason, plus Clayton Kershaw has looked like his vintage self since coming off the IL, going 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA in five September starts. The one potential concern for L.A. could be the closer role, after Craig Kimbrel was removed from that spot over the weekend.