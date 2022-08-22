Power Rankings: First-place Guardians put top teams on notice

It was an inauspicious start to the week for the Mets when they dropped three of four to the team chasing them in the NL East standings, the Braves. But the week ended on a high note thanks to Mark Canha’s heroic performance in a tremendous comeback win over the Phillies on Sunday to take three of four on the road from Philadelphia. The Mets were down 4-0 in the second inning, then trailed 7-4 in the fifth and 8-7 in the ninth before a three-run frame lifted New York to victory.