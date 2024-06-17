Power Rankings: Guardians hold steady in top 5

4. Dodgers (previously: 3)Season high: 1 | Season low: 6So! It was quite a weekend at Chavez Ravine! The Dodgers took two of three from the Royals, but they might have given one or two of those wins back if it meant the rest of the weekend hadn’t happened. On Saturday, Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s went down with what was thought to just be a triceps injury but was revealed on Sunday to be a rotator cuff issue, meaning he’ll be out at least a few weeks. Also on Sunday came the crushing news that Mookie Betts fractured his hand when he was hit by a 98 mph fastball from the Royals’ Dan Altavilla in the seventh inning. It looked awful when it happened, and while the news is certainly not “good,” the fact that manager Dave Roberts said after the game that Betts wouldn’t need surgery means Betts won’t miss the rest of the season. But still: It’s a broken hand. It’s going to be a while until we see Mookie Betts again. And Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Dodgers season just went haywire — and fast.