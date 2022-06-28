Power Rankings: Guardians move into Top 10

1) Yankees (53-20; last week: 1)

DraftKings World Series odds: 4.5 to 1

The Yankees’ dramatic walk-off win on Judge’s three-run homer Sunday allowed them to avoid matching their longest losing streak of the season, which is only three. There’s not much to quibble about when summing up the Yankees’ season so far, but given the speculation is already in full force about whether they can break baseball’s all-time wins record, any stumble gets attention. The Yankees, to put it mildly, did not have a good offensive weekend against the Astros, but they split the series and now get a little reprieve with the struggling A’s on deck for the next three games in the Bronx.