Power Rankings: Hottest team in baseball cracks Top 5

17. Diamondbacks (previously: 17).Season high: 10 | Season low: 21You have to credit D-backs general manager Mike Hazen for being honest: He knows his team has been pretty lucky these last couple of years. “We’re lucky [we’re not out of the Wild Card race], given the way we’ve played,” he told MLB.com’s Steve Gilbert. “We were lucky last year when we lost all those games after the Trade Deadline and no one ran away with [the final Wild Card spots]. We benefited from that opportunity last year because we did something about that opportunity last year. So hopefully we can do something about that opportunity this year. But no, it doesn’t make you feel better.” Still: The D-backs have a better run differential than the Cubs, every team in the AL West and … the 2023 Diamondbacks.