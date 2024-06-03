Power Rankings: Top 2 teams separating from the pack

11. Padres (previously: 14).Season high: 11 | Season low: 21The Padres came this close to pulling off their first series sweep of the season on Sunday, taking a 3-1 lead into the ninth against the Royals. Unfortunately, Yuki Matsui, trying to earn his first save of the season, got only one out and gave up three runs and was dealt his first loss instead. You’d think winning two out of three on the road against a team like the Royals would rank for a positive weekend, but the Friars lost both Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove from the rotation on Saturday … with Darvish potentially out for quite a while.