Power Rankings: Top 5 clubs show resilience

18. Rangers (previously: 21).Season high: 4 | Season low: 21It always seems like the Rangers have run out of pitching, but yet they keep finding a way to get great work out of their rotation. On their homestand this week, they went 4-2 with a 2.08 starters’ ERA, which helped them to sweep the Rays. They’re still six games under .500, but keep an eye on that Astros series next weekend heading into the All-Star Break: If this pitching keeps it up, they might have one more pre-break run in them. If not, though? Well, the defending champs could be sellers.