Predicting each club’s No. 1 prospect in 2027

Blue Jays: Arjun Nimmala, SS (MLB No. 87)

Toronto selected Nimmala 20th overall in 2023 knowing he was going to be a long-term project. (He was 17 on Draft Day, after all.) That became even clearer in his first full season when he stumbled out of the gate with Single-A Dunedin only to finish strong. After working on his posture at the plate, Nimmala has a chance to continually improve his contact rate over the next two years and get into the plus raw power that made him a first-rounder in the first place. It’s all the better if he sticks at shortstop, and early returns indicate he could be at least average defensively.