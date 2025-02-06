Predicting each club’s No. 1 prospect in 2027
12:30 AM UTC
We’re all about gazing into the crystal ball here at MLB Pipeline. That’s basically what prospecting is, right?
We’re in the midst of updating our organizational Top 30s for the 2025 season, but you can already see who will top each farm system’s list by diving into our already-released Top 100. Indeed, all 30 organizations are represented there. That’s not by design, but it’s how it shook out in our process.
But while we’ve settled on who’s No. 1 for each club now, let’s gaze even further into the future — say, two years. Now, we can’t predict future trades or Draft picks — our crystal balls only have so strong a connection — but we have pretty good ideas based on who is in each system now. Here are the prospects we predict will be No. 1 in their various organizations in 2027 (current 2025 ranking is included in parentheses):
Jump to: AL East | AL Central | AL West | NL East | NL Central | NL West
AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST
Blue Jays: Arjun Nimmala, SS (MLB No. 87)
Toronto selected Nimmala 20th overall in 2023 knowing he was going to be a long-term project. (He was 17 on Draft Day, after all.) That became even clearer in his first full season when he stumbled out of the gate with Single-A Dunedin only to finish strong. After working on his posture at the plate, Nimmala has a chance to continually improve his contact rate over the next two years and get into the plus raw power that made him a first-rounder in the first place. It’s all the better if he sticks at shortstop, and early returns indicate he could be at least average defensively.
Orioles: Stiven Martinez, OF
The Orioles gave Martinez $950,000 to sign in January 2024 after he came in at No. 29 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 50 international prospects list for that signing period. He’s going to have to tone down the swing after a strikeout rate north of 30 percent in the Rookie-level Dominican Summer League last year, but it should be noted he didn’t turn 17 until early August. The raw power was on display with 13 extra-base hits in 133 at-bats and he did offset the swing-and-miss with a 16.7 percent walk rate.
Rays: Brailer Guerrero, OF
Guerrero signed with Tampa Bay for $3.7 million in January 2023 and various shoulder issues have limited him to only 35 games since. That holds him back from being a Top 100 prospect to this point, but if he can reestablish his health, everything else is pointing to a name that could rocket up boards soon. The left-handed slugger, who doesn’t turn 19 until June, already possesses elite bat speed and can generate exit velocities above 110 mph. He’s shown a good eye at the plate too, adding another level to his offensive profile. Even if he sticks in a corner, Guerrero could be the Rays system’s next big thumper.
Red Sox: Franklin Arias, SS/2B (MLB No. 76)
One of the best defensive shortstops in the 2023 international crop, Arias has added strength and bat speed since signing for $525,000 out of Venezuela. He makes advanced swing decisions for a teenager and won Florida Complex League MVP accolades during his U.S. debut last year, leading the Rookie-level circuit in hitting (.355), on-base percentage (.471), slugging (.584) and OPS (1.055) while stealing 30 bases in 51 games.
Yankees: George Lombard Jr., SS/2B
The son of former big leaguer and current Tigers bench coach George Lombard, he inherited his father’s athleticism and developed a high baseball IQ while growing up around the game. A quality defender at shortstop who could develop solid or better tools across the board, he batted .231/.338/.334 with five homers and 39 steals in 110 games between two Class A levels last season.
AMERICAN LEAGUE CENTRAL
Guardians: Jaison Chourio, OF (MLB No. 60)
While older brother Jackson may have more power and speed, Jaison might provide better bat-to-ball ability and defensive value. Signed for $1.2 million out of Venezuela in 2022, he won the Carolina League’s MVP and top prospect awards last year after topping the Single-A circuit in walks (86 in 98 games) and ranking second in on-base percentage (.414) and third in OPS (.812) at age 19. He was on the verge of a promotion to High-A before breaking his left wrist while diving for a fly ball in late August.
Royals: Blake Mitchell, C (MLB No. 48)
The 2023 eighth overall pick hit 18 homers in 106 games for Single-A Columbia and finished with a 135 wRC+ (best among teenaged catchers in the Minors) in his first full season, and he might just be getting going. Mitchell’s power projects as plus, and he’s athletic behind the plate with a strong throwing arm. With two more years of development, he could be in line to replace Salvador Perez, who has a club option for 2026, behind the dish in Kansas City.
Tigers: Bryce Rainer, SS (MLB No. 53)
Many in the Detroit organization think the club came away with its shortstop of the future in 2024’s 11th overall pick. Thought to be a future pitcher in high school, Rainer took off with a tightened left-handed swing heading into the Draft, and he now projects for plus future power. He’s an above-average runner who has a good shot at sticking at the premium position too, and if he carries those amateur gains into pro ball, he’ll soon be as well thought of as Max Clark and Kevin McGonigle (who in this scenario would rocket to Detroit by the second half of 2026).
Twins: Brandon Winokur, SS/OF/3B
We’re thinking Walker Jenkins graduates by this time two years from now, leaving the door open to a fellow high school selection from the 2023 Draft. Winokur went in Round 3 but got a well-over-slot bonus of $1.5 million to sign. He has crazy tools and athleticism in a 6-foot-6 body, one that actually looked good at shortstop last year, though he’s likely headed to third base or the outfield long term. He hit 14 homers in 94 games at age 19 in the more pitcher-friendly Florida State League (to go along with 23 steals) and could really take off with some approach improvements.
White Sox: Braden Montgomery, OF (MLB No. 55)
A switch-hitter with prodigious power and arm strength, Montgomery bashed 62 homers in three college seasons at Stanford and Texas A&M before breaking his right ankle on a bad slide during the NCAA Super Regionals last June. Drafted 12th overall by the Red Sox, he’ll make his pro debut with the White Sox after they acquired him in the Garrett Crochet trade at the Winter Meetings in December.
AMERICAN LEAGUE WEST
Angels: Joswa Lugo, SS
This one is tough to predict because the Angels get their Draft picks to the big leagues so fast, even joking that their 2025 first-rounder will be eligible doesn’t make sense. Lugo got $2.3 million to sign in January 2024 then went out and posted a .301/.370/.466 line in the Rookie-level Dominican Summer League. The Angels are excited to see what he does coming to the United States for the first time in 2025.
Astros: Walker Janek, C
The Buster Posey Award winner as college baseball’s top catcher in 2024, Janek became the first backstop selected last July when the Astros drafted him with the 28th overall pick. He offers plus raw power and arm strength as well as promising framing skills.
A’s: Ayden Johnson, SS (International No. 12)
The A’s gave Johnson $1.5 million last month at the start of the 2025 international signing period and he has the chance to be the next to come out of the Bahamian pipeline that’s produced big leaguer Jazz Chisholm Jr. and top Rangers prospect Sebastian Walcott. Johnson is already strong and physical with the chance to really hit. He may not stick at short, though he’s athletic enough to stay there for now, but it’s the bat that will carry him up the A’s ladder.
Mariners: Jonny Farmelo, OF (MLB No. 96)
The Mariners got Farmelo with the PPI pick they received in the 2023 Draft, the reward for Julio Rodriguez’s 2022 Rookie of the Year win. He was making a very strong first impression in 2024 but tore his ACL after 46 games, ending his campaign. He may not be back until midseason this year, but impressed evaluators so much with his tools that several advocated pushing him up into our preseason Top 100 thanks to a full box of tools.
Rangers: Malcolm Moore, C
An offensive-minded catcher, Moore was the second backstop selected (30th overall in the first round) in the 2024 Draft. He’s a left-handed hitter with plus raw power and he made strides with his plate discipline and defense during his time at Stanford.
NATIONAL LEAGUE EAST
Braves: Cam Caminiti, LHP (MLB No. 89)
He might be No. 2 on the Braves’ list this year, but fellow Top 100 prospect Drake Baldwin is going to graduate, so the top spot is Caminiti’s for the taking. The Braves’ first-rounder out of the Arizona prep ranks last year is an athletic lefty with projection and the chance to have four at least above-average pitches when all is said and done.
Marlins: Starlyn Caba, SS (MLB No. 81)
Caba’s smooth actions, range to both sides, solid arm strength and fine instinct may add up to the best defensive prospect in the Minors. Sent from the Phillies to the Marlins in the Jesús Luzardo trade in December, he’s also a disciplined hitter with plus speed who led the Rookie-level Florida Complex League in walks (52 in 51 games), runs (44) and steals (37) before struggling after a promotion to Single-A at age 18 last season.
Mets: Elian Peña, SS (International No. 3)
Peña signed with the Mets for $5 million last month — the largest bonus handed to an international player not named Roki Sasaki. He could be an instant sensation in the New York system as a left-handed hitter with a knack for finding the barrel and potentially massive power. Evaluators are split on whether he’ll stick at shortstop long term, though he’s shown improved athleticism, or move to elsewhere on the dirt, but everything offensively is tracking like a potential top prospect in the sport.
Nationals: Travis Sykora, RHP (MLB No. 70)
Important note up top: Washington holds the No. 1 overall pick for the third time in its history, so there’s a good chance someone like Ethan Holliday, Jace LaViolette or Jamie Arnold appears here by 2027. But that shouldn’t stop us from giving Sykora his shine and acknowledging that the 6-foot-6 right-hander has plenty of upside himself with a 93-96 mph fastball, 83-86 mph slider and plus mid-80s splitter. After dominating Single-A ball with a 39.2 percent K rate in 2024, Sykora might take even bigger steps if he can add a touch more velocity with added strength in additional pro campaigns.
Phillies: Eduardo Tait, C (No. 93)
He’s already moved rapidly up the Phillies’ list and will come in at No. 4 on that Top 30 this year. The left-handed-hitting backstop signed for just $90,000 in January 2023 and reached full-season ball last year before he turned 18. He carries a career .313/.356/.497 line into the 2025 season and he has a plus arm behind the dish.
NATIONAL LEAGUE CENTRAL
Brewers: Jesus Made, SS (MLB No. 56)
Made is the youngest player on the current Top 100 at just 17 after already showing the traits of a plus hitter with plus power and above-average speed in the Rookie-level Dominican Summer League. There’s obviously a lot that could happen in the next two years to a player so young, but a lot of the skills he’s already displayed should be sticky enough, even as he faces an aggressive assignment to Single-A Carolina. If Made carries his DSL performance stateside as expected, he could be in the discussion for the No. 1 overall spot by ‘27.
Cardinals: Rainiel Rodriguez, C
St. Louis boasted two DSL standouts in 2024 between Rodriguez and shortstop Yairo Padilla, and both have solid cases to be here. We’ll highlight Rodriguez for his power projection as he’s already displayed the capability to produce exit velocities above 110 mph, wowing Cardinals officials in early 2025 workouts. He’s still a work in progress behind the dish, but with two years to develop there before 2027, he could be a right-handed-hitting version of Samuel Basallo, who slots in at No. 13 on the current Top 100.
Cubs: Jefferson Rojas, SS/2B (MLB No. 97)
Signed for $1 million out of the Dominican Republic in 2022 based on his advanced bat, Rojas makes consistent contact, offers 20-homer upside and should be a dependable shortstop. He slashed .245/.310/.336 as the second-youngest batting qualifier (age 19) in the High-A Midwest League last season.
Pirates: Konnor Griffin, SS/OF (MLB No. 43)
The No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 Draft, Griffin may have had the loudest set of all-around tools in the entire class. The Georgia prepster has 30/30 potential, and while many think center field will be his best long-term home, he has tremendous upside at two premium positions. He will get reps on the dirt at short and in center as he starts his pro career.
Reds: Tyson Lewis, SS
The Reds went well over slot to sign Lewis out of the Nebraska high school ranks for just over $3 million last year. He has a quick left-handed swing with the ability to drive the ball to all fields and 20-homer potential. The Reds think he has the chance to stick at short and he got rave reviews from their strength and conditioning folks for the work he put in.
NATIONAL LEAGUE WEST
D-backs: Demetrio Crisantes, INF (No. 9 2B)
The 2022 seventh-rounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2024, leading Minor League teenagers (minimum of 400 plate appearances) with his .341 average and .429 on-base percentage. He runs a simple operation at the plate too, and that should help his bat-to-ball skills translate to higher levels in 2025 and 2026. His power is still coming too, so while it’s still up in the air where he’ll land defensively over the long term, the bat could be enough to make him Arizona’s No. 1 should trends continue as expected.
Dodgers: Zyhir Hope, OF (MLB No. 75)
Acquired from the Cubs along with fellow Top 100 prospect Jackson Ferris in exchange for Michael Busch and Yency Almonte in January 2024, Hope batted .287/.415/.490 in 54 Single-A games at age 19 last summer despite dealing with a stress fracture in his rib that cost him three months. The most dynamic player in the Arizona Fall League, he makes advanced swing decisions that produce elite exit velocity, has solid speed underway and is a fearless defender capable of playing center field.
Giants: Josuar Gonzalez, SS (International No. 2)
The top-ranked position player in the 2025 international class, Gonzalez signed for $2,997,500 in January. Like his 2024 counterpart Leodalis De Vries, who’s with the Padres and ranked No. 18 on the Top 100 (see below), he’s a switch-hitting shortstop with bat speed, an advanced feel for the barrel and power. His smooth actions, strong arm and instincts give him a chance to remain at short.
Padres: Leodalis De Vries, SS (MLB No. 18)
San Diego did what San Diego does and got super aggressive with De Vries after signing him for $4.2 million in January 2024. De Vries responded in kind to his opening assignment at Single-A Lake Elsinore, especially late in the season, and the belief that he’ll be an athletic shortstop with a plus hit tool and above-average power from both sides has only strengthened. As his sample size increases in 2025, he could jump into the top 10 overall and may even be on San Diego’s doorstep by his age-20 season in 2027.
Rockies: Robert Calaz, OF
Calaz signed for $1.7 million in January 2023 and he’s hit pretty much everywhere he’s been. He had a .984 OPS during his debut in the Dominican Summer League, then backed that up by hitting his way to full-season ball and finishing with an OPS over 1.000 in 2024. He’ll play all of this season at age 19 and is already strong and physical with the chance to really meet his power potential, especially if he can continue to tone down his approach at the plate.