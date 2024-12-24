Predicting every team’s No. 1 prospect a year from now
Happy holidays, everyone! As 2024 comes to an end, I’ve decided to look ahead and predict each farm system’s No. 1 prospect a year from now. I have 20 new top prospects and 10 holdovers.
Angels
Now: Caden Dana, RHP
Next Year: Jace LaViolette, OF
We have the Angels taking Texas A&M slugger LaViolette with the No. 2 pick in our way-too-early 2025 Draft projections.
Astros
Now: Cam Smith, 3B
Next Year: Smith
Recently acquired from the Cubs in the Kyle Tucker trade, Smith is one of 10 first-rounders from 2024 forecast to rank as their team’s best prospect next December.
Athletics
Now: Jacob Wilson, SS
Next Year: Nick Kurtz, 1B
The A’s will pass the torch from their 2023 first-rounder to their 2024 first-rounder, neither of whom will require much time in the Minors.
Blue Jays
Now: Trey Yesavage, RHP
Next Year: Arjun Nimmala, SS
After an early-season slump and time on the development list, Nimmala slashed .265/.331/.564 with 13 homers in his final 53 games as an 18-year-old in Single-A.
Braves
Now: Cam Caminiti, LHP
Next Year: Caminiti
The consensus top high school pitcher in the 2024 Draft has three potential plus pitches and athleticism on his side.
Brewers
Now: Jeferson Quero, C
Next Year: Jesus Made, SS/3B
Made has yet to make his U.S. debut but looks like a potential 25-25 shortstop or third baseman with the strong arm for either position.
Cardinals
Now: JJ Wetherholt, SS/2B
Next Year: Wetherholt
Wetherholt might have gone No. 1 overall in the 2024 Draft if not for a hamstring injury, and his pure hitting ability should make him a steal at No. 7.
Cubs
Now: Matt Shaw, INF
Next Year: Cade Horton, RHP
Horton was making a case for being the game’s best pitching prospect before straining his right lat in late May, and the Cubs will ease him back next year.
Diamondbacks
Now: Jordan Lawlar, SS
Next Year: Druw Jones, OF
After injuries ruined his first two seasons in pro ball, Jones is starting to show why he went second overall in the 2022 Draft.
Dodgers
Now: Dalton Rushing, C/OF
Next Year: Josue De Paula, OF
De Paula is still just 19 but he already has handled High-A, and his huge offensive ceiling is obvious.
Giants
Now: Bryce Eldridge, 1B
Next Year: James Tibbs, OF
I’m not fully sold that Eldridge will graduate next year, but if he does, Tibbs’ penchant for making good swing decisions and hard contact will make him a worthy successor.
Guardians
Now: Travis Bazzana, 2B
Next Year: Jaison Chourio, OF
Chourio may not have older brother Jackson’s power, but he’s a switch-hitter with otherwise solid or better tools across the board.
Mariners
Now: Colt Emerson, SS/2B
Next Year: Emerson
The Mariners are loaded with impressive young hitters and Emerson’s combination of bat-to-ball skills and developing power makes him the best of the bunch.
Marlins
Now: Thomas White, LHP
Next Year: White
White showed the possibility of three plus pitches and looked more advanced than expected while carving up High-A hitters at age 19.
Mets
Now: Brandon Sproat, RHP
Next Year: Jett Williams, SS/OF
Williams’ hitting ability, patience, plus speed and sneaky power for a 5-foot-6 guy make him an ideal leadoff man.
Nationals
Now: Dylan Crews, OF
Next Year: Ethan Holliday, SS/3B
The Nationals will replace our current No. 1 prospect on the Top 100 list with the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s Draft.
Orioles
Now: Coby Mayo, 3B/1B
Next Year: Samuel Basallo, C/1B
Basallo reached Triple-A two weeks after his 20th birthday, but the Orioles lineup is crowded and his catching needs work, so he may not graduate to the big leagues in 2025.
Padres
Now: Ethan Salas, C
Next Year: Leodalis De Vries, SS
No, Salas isn’t going to graduate to San Diego as 19-year-old next summer. He’s very good — but De Vries is better.
Phillies
Now: Aidan Miller, SS/3B
Next Year: Miller
Miller will be on the short list of the best offensive prospects in baseball by the end of 2025.
Pirates
Now: Bubba Chandler, RHP
Next Year: Konnor Griffin, SS/OF
Griffin possessed the best all-around tools in the 2024 Draft and could be a 30-30 guy who provides quality defense at shortstop or wins Gold Gloves in center field.
Rangers
Now: Sebastian Walcott, SS
Next Year: Walcott
Walcott doesn’t get enough credit for hitting .265/.344/.452 with 54 extra-base hits and 27 steals in 121 games between High-A and Double-A at age 18.
Rays
Now: Carson Williams, SS
Next Year: Theo Gillen, OF
For a guy who was the best hitter in the 2024 prep class and also has plus raw power and well-above-average speed, Gillen flies under the radar more than he should.
Red Sox
Now: Roman Anthony, OF
Next Year: Franklin Arias, SS
Though Marcelo Mayer (No. 7 on the Top 100) has more pop, the less-heralded Arias offers more speed and superior defense at shortstop.
Reds
Now: Chase Burns, RHP
Next Year: Cam Collier, 3B
Collier played two full seasons in the Minors as a teenager, boosting his OPS 93 points while making the jump to High-A last season and outhomering (20) his age (19).
Rockies
Now: Charlie Condon, OF
Next Year: Condon
The rough debut doesn’t scare me, as I’ll continue to believe in the guy with the best combination of hitting ability, power and plate discipline in the 2024 Draft.
Royals
Now: Jac Caglianone, 1B/LHP
Next Year: Caglianone
The comment on Condon and his debut also applies to Caglianone, who generates some of the best raw power you’ll ever see.
Tigers
Now: Jackson Jobe, RHP
Next Year: Max Clark, OF
Imagine Clark as Pete Crow-Armstrong with a little less defense but better hitting ability and speed.
Twins
Now: Walker Jenkins, OF
Next Year: Jenkins
Jenkins is my pick to rank No. 1 on the Top 100 a year from now, though it’s possible he could graduate to the Majors this season at age 20.
White Sox
Now: Noah Schultz, LHP
Next Year: Hagen Smith, LHP
Schultz is so dominant that he may force his way to Chicago at age 21, but the White Sox have another overwhelming lefty ready to headline their list.
Yankees
Now: Jasson Domínguez, OF
Next Year: George Lombard Jr., INF
Look for Lombard to be one of the breakout prospects of 2025 as he continues to develop at the plate while providing quality defense at shortstop.