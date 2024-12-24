Predicting every team’s No. 1 prospect a year from now

Astros

Now: Cam Smith, 3B

Next Year: Smith

Recently acquired from the Cubs in the Kyle Tucker trade, Smith is one of 10 first-rounders from 2024 forecast to rank as their team’s best prospect next December.

Athletics

Now: Jacob Wilson, SS

Next Year: Nick Kurtz, 1B

The A’s will pass the torch from their 2023 first-rounder to their 2024 first-rounder, neither of whom will require much time in the Minors.

Blue Jays

Now: Trey Yesavage, RHP

Next Year: Arjun Nimmala, SS

After an early-season slump and time on the development list, Nimmala slashed .265/.331/.564 with 13 homers in his final 53 games as an 18-year-old in Single-A.