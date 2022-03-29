Predicting the Guardians’ Opening Day roster

Rosario had a solid offensive season in 2021 that began once he moved to his natural position at shortstop. But Guardians manager Terry Francona has already informed Rosario that he’ll see time in left field this spring. The team wants Rosario’s bat in the lineup, but it would probably make more sense to have someone like Arias or Gimenez man shortstop. The reason we’ll stick with Rosario this spot for Opening Day is he has yet to see time in the outfield during Cactus League play. Although Arias has impressed everyone who’s watched him the last two years, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him start the year at Triple-A Columbus to settle in, find his groove and build his confidence even higher before getting his first callup to the big leagues. Gimenez can easily handle shortstop while Chang can take second base, but it’s hard to pencil Rosario in at a position he hasn’t played yet for Opening Day. Once he get reps in the outfield, it may alter how this lineup will be projected.