Predicting the Guardians’ Opening Day roster
March 24th, 2022
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Guardians have yet to see all their starting pitchers toe the rubber in a Cactus League game, yet somehow the team finds itself just two weeks away from Opening Day in Kansas City.
The club has a handful of decisions to make, especially when it comes to the middle infield, the utility role and the bullpen. Now that it’s been reported (though not announced by MLB or the MLB Players Association) that active rosters will expand to 28 players through the end of April, it may help make a few of the Guardians’ decisions a bit easier. But not by much.
Let’s take a look at an early projection of how the Opening Day roster could shake out.
Catcher (2): Austin Hedges, Luke Maile
Hedges is locked in as the club’s everyday backstop. It was assumed that Maile would definitely serve as Hedges’ backup, but that may not be certain at this point. Maile was removed from Wednesday’s game in Glendale, Ariz., with left hamstring tightness and is waiting to find out if he’ll need to get an MRI to determine the injury’s severity. If it reveals more damage than hoped for, then other options at catcher would include Bryan Lavastida (who’s on the 40-man roster but may not be as ready to take the step up to the big leagues) or Sandy Leon (who’s not on the 40-man roster and would require a roster move to clear space for him).
First base (1): Bobby Bradley
Bradley isn’t a lock to be the everyday first baseman this season, but it seems safe to say he’ll at least get the first crack at proving he can earn the job. He came up to the Majors in the middle of last year after raking in the Minors, yet only hit .208 with a .739 OPS in 245 at-bats with 99 strikeouts. The team has choices in Josh Naylor or Owen Miller to also use at first base, if needed, and Bradley will need to show more consistency at the plate to keep the everyday role.
Second base (1): Andres Gimenez
Possibility: Yu Chang
The middle infield is where the puzzle starts to get tricky. While the team sifts through its options at short and second in the final two weeks at camp, we can play it safe and pencil Gimenez in at second base, considering that’s where he saw the majority of his playing time last year. But this is far from set in stone. Gimenez will certainly make the Opening Day roster; it’s just whether he’ll be starting at second or short in the early weeks. Gimenez may move to shortstop, freeing up second base for someone like Chang. But this won’t be determined until closer to the end of camp.
Third base (1): Jose Ramirez
No questions here.
Shortstop (1): Amed Rosario
Possibility: Gabriel Arias, Gimenez
Rosario had a solid offensive season in 2021 that began once he moved to his natural position at shortstop. But Guardians manager Terry Francona has already informed Rosario that he’ll see time in left field this spring. The team wants Rosario’s bat in the lineup, but it would probably make more sense to have someone like Arias or Gimenez man shortstop. The reason we’ll stick with Rosario this spot for Opening Day is he has yet to see time in the outfield during Cactus League play. Although Arias has impressed everyone who’s watched him the last two years, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him start the year at Triple-A Columbus to settle in, find his groove and build his confidence even higher before getting his first callup to the big leagues. Gimenez can easily handle shortstop while Chang can take second base, but it’s hard to pencil Rosario in at a position he hasn’t played yet for Opening Day. Once he get reps in the outfield, it may alter how this lineup will be projected.
As we just discussed, maybe Rosario will still find his way out to left field. Until then, the team has gotten to see Straw (who is locked in as the Opening Day center fielder), Zimmer, Mercado, Steven Kwan and Richie Palacios. The club will likely opt to give Kwan and Palacios a little more time in the Minors before helping out the big league club, leaving Zimmer and Mercado as the most likely to fill out the rest of the outfield spots. Naylor is scheduled to play in a Minor League game on Thursday, which will be his first game action since his gruesome lower right leg injury last June, and assuming it goes smoothly, he’ll likely be cleared to be back with the club by April 7.
Designated hitter (1): Franmil Reyes
Reyes can also be used in the outfield, if needed. The Guardians like Naylor in right field, leaving left as the only option for Reyes to fill. So far this spring, his only defensive work has come in left field. Will he be used in the outfield often? Probably not, but he’ll at least be an option.
Utility (2): Chang, Owen Miller
Maybe if Chang is named the everyday second baseman at the start of the year, Ernie Clement could be the other utility guy on the roster with Miller. For now, we’ll leave these two versatile infielders as the top choices to fill the bench.
For the first time in a couple of seasons, the Guardians have absolutely no doubt who will fill out their five-man rotation. If the club opts to boast a four-man rotation at the beginning of the season (given the two quick off-days in the first two weeks), McKenzie would likely move to the bullpen to be another piggyback option for the club to eat up innings, considering the team is not expecting its starters to have a high pitch count after a shortened spring.
Relievers (10): Emmanuel Clase, James Karinchak, Anthony Gose, Nick Sandlin, Trevor Stephan, Bryan Shaw, Sam Hentges, Eli Morgan, Logan Allen, Tobias Myers
The two extra roster spots will almost certainly be used to help the team have as many pitching options as possible in the early weeks of April. Clase, Karinchak, Gose, Sandlin and Stephan are the most likely to return to bullpen again this season. Shaw has been seen around the Guardians’ complex, but the club has not announced his signing yet. Once that becomes official, he’ll be a lock to bring a much-needed veteran presence to the ‘pen. Hentges, Morgan and Allen seem like the best options to work with McKenzie to piggyback the starters until they can handle more innings. Myers may end up being the wild card now that Cody Morris is on the 60-day injured list, and he can also help in long relief. But it’s clear there are plenty of decisions to be ironed out.