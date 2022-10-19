Prioritizing health, Guardians opt against using Bieber in Game 5

This scenario was weighed heavily by the coaching staff. There were obvious benefits to having Bieber start the winner-take-all matchup, including the fact that he’s fresh off another excellent season in which he pitched to a 2.88 ERA in 31 starts with 198 strikeouts in 200 innings. And with Civale having gone 13 days since his most recent start, there was concern about whether he’d be sharp enough to hold off the Yankees’ offense.