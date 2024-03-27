Progressive Field Reimagined: An enhanced experience for both fans and players

But those renovations still left a lot of the facility untouched. The upper-deck experience was not upgraded. The Terrace Club — once seen as a posh place to be — had become a ghost town, a waste of space. The player facilities in the bowels of the building — the hitting cages, workout room, clubhouse, etc. — were no longer on par with major college programs, let alone big league expectations. Rather than enjoying a formal setting within the ballpark, group outings convened under a tent on the driveway on the building’s south side. And the offices had become cramped with the influx of employees necessitated by the ever-evolving baseball industry.