Projecting each team’s top prospect in ’24

Marlins: Jacob Berry, 3B/OF (No. 3/MLB No. 52)Tommy John surgery might indeed make No. 46 overall prospect Max Meyer still prospect-eligible going into 2024, but we’re being optimistic that he could return to the Majors by the second half of next year and get the time he needs to graduate. On the other hand, you could also consider this a bet on Berry himself, perhaps the best college hitter in this year’s Draft class. The sixth overall pick hit .370/.464/.630 with more extra-base hits (24) than strikeouts (22) in 53 games for LSU in the spring. In a telling sign, he’s been third-base only so far in the Minors, but it’ll be the bat that drives his rise through the Miami ranks anyways.