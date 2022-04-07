Prospect predictions: 1 for each team

Nationals: Cade Cavalli, RHP (No. 1/MLB No. 39)

The NL Rookie of the Year race looks wide open at this juncture. With that in mind, top Nationals prospect Cavalli will earn some ROY votes come the fall. The reigning Minor League strikeout king is already on the cusp of the Majors at Triple-A Rochester, and the rebuilding Nats seemed poised to call on him early in 2022, meaning he’ll get enough innings to make himself a candidate. Command will be a focus this summer, but with four above-average pitches, Cavalli has the stuff to be at least a steady performer in the Majors upon his arrival.