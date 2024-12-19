Prospect stats of the year — each team’s best of 2024

Rays: 104 SBChandler Simpson, OF (No. 4)The No. 70 overall pick in the 2022 Draft became the first Minor Leaguer to eclipse the century mark in steals since 2012 with his performance at High-A Bowling Green and Double-A Montgomery. Unlike in 2023, when Simpson tied his friend Victor Scott II atop the MiLB leaderboard with 94 each, no one was all that close to him this year. Orioles No. 4 prospect Enrique Bradfield Jr. finished second with 74. Simpson could put 110 in play if he spends another full season in the Minors in ‘25, but it’s likelier he ends up with Tampa Bay by then if this trend continues.