Prospects of the Year for each organization

Hao Yu Lee, 2B (No. 6): Lee had played only briefly after signing out of Taiwan in the summer of 2021, but impressed the Phillies early with his advanced approach and feel to hit. That was on full display, despite missing a month to injury, as the 19-year-old infielder hit his way from Single- to High-A at the end of the season and finished with a very solid .284/.386/.438 line. He walked in 12.3 percent of his plate appearances while striking out just 19.1 percent of the time.k