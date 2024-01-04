Prospects primed to break out in ’24 — one for each team

Reds: Sheng-En Lin, SS/OF/RHP (No. 19)Cincinnati signed Lin with a $1.2 million bonus in June, and there’s intrigue on both sides of the ball. The Reds kept him as a hitter, and while his 45.7 percent K rate in the ACL was difficult to swallow, it did come with a big jump for the 17-year-old Taiwan native. Lin provides plus speed that can help him stick up the middle if he stays as a position player, and he has a better history of hitting internationally. Should he get more looks on the mound, he has a three-pitch mix that could be effective, but after getting his feet wet in 2023, expect Lin to show his truer skills at the plate with more experience this summer.