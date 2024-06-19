Prospects ready to climb the ladder — one from each team

Orioles: Seth Johnson, RHP (No. 10)The Orioles traded for Johnson in 2022, but they acquired him from the Rays right when he was getting Tommy John surgery, so this is really his first full healthy season with the organization. So he’s 25, but with a relatively short professional resume. He’s been in Double-A all year and has been getting sharper as the year has gone on, with a 1.31 ERA and 1.11 WHIP to go along with a 10.9 K/9 rate that points to a need to challenge him with a move to Triple-A. That could put him in line to help out the big league staff at some point this year.