Prospects Valera, Allen among first round of cuts

Allen — No. 8Allen (not to be confused with the pitcher who played for the Guardians from 2020-22 and is with the Rockies) thrived with Double-A Akron last year, turning heads when he struck out 104 batters in 73 innings with a 3.33 ERA. He struggled after his promotion to Triple-A Columbus, battling command issues, but he still threw himself into the middle of Cleveland’s radar. He was able to get some work in during Cactus League play, giving up four earned runs in 3 2/3 innings, but if he’s going to be a major part of the Guardians’ starting pitching depth in the Minors, the team needs him to start getting stretched out on the Minor League side.