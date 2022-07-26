Prospects who could be dealt — one for each team

Tigers: Kerry Carpenter, OF (No. 23)Same deal as with the Royals and Zerpa. The Tigers are highly unlikely to shop anyone with prospect eligibility. That said, there could be something to moving Carpenter when his stock has never been higher. The 2019 19th-rounder has used a swing change to unlock more loft, and as a result, he’s been among the Minor League home run leaders for much of the season. He enters this week with 26 dingers in 83 games between Double-A and Triple-A, and his performance in Toledo hasn’t slowed his train. Because of a lack of speed, he’s a left-field/DH option, and he’ll turn 25 in September, so he’s on the older side of prospectdom. But he could be helpful quickly to any team in need of a lefty bat and could give Detroit a more long-term option in the pipeline in the high unlikelihood he’s moved.