Prospects who could be impact callups — 1 for each team

Rays: Junior Caminero, 3B/SS (No. 1/MLB No. 4)Now that a brief quad strain is behind him, Caminero is back doing what he does best – crushing the ball. He hit a 425-foot homer in his return to the Triple-A Durham lineup on April 14, and he has at least one hit in each of his first five games with the Bulls for a .318/.400/.636 slash line. The right-handed slugger’s power would instantly translate if he returned to the bigs, but unfortunately for him, Isaac Paredes continues to mash at third base for Tampa Bay. Should the Rays’ infield depth be tested, Caminero should get the call to keep the team afloat in the AL East.