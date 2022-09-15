Prospects who most improved stock in ’22

Brewers: Jackson Chourio, OF (No. 1/MLB No. 11)The easiest selection here without question. We’ve said and written it plenty, but it’s worth doing again; Chourio turned 18 back in March and had only played in the Dominican Summer League before the start of the regular season. He skipped right over the Arizona Complex League and is now at Biloxi, where he’s on track to be on a list with Bryce Harper and Fernando Tatis Jr. as the only 18-year-olds to get more than 15 Double-A plate appearances in a single season. Chourio has flashed all five tools as a center fielder, standing out most for his prodigious power and plus-plus speed, and should be a candidate for the No. 1 overall prospect spot before he graduates to Milwaukee, which could come as early as next summer.