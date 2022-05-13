Prospects with the best fastballs — 1 for each team

Rays: Shane Baz, RHP (No. 1/MLB No. 12)

Fastballs with an 80 grade are typically reserved for those with max velo. Baz certainly has some of that. What puts the right-hander’s fastball over the top is its perception of rise. Baz was one of only 12 pitchers in the Majors with a fastball that averaged at least 97 mph and 11.4 inches or less of vertical movement. So not only does it come in fast, it comes in higher than hitters expect, leading to a good amount of whiffs at all levels. We’ll see where Baz is at soon after he returns from the season-delaying elbow surgery to remove loose bodies he underwent earlier this spring, but there is good news in that he started live BP this week.