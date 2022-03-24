Q&A: Espino on pitching, moving to U.S.

Daniel Espino: I moved to Georgia when I was 15 years old and it was basically just my love for baseball, but also my family. My mom and dad, since the beginning, they were like, “You got to finish school first.” And as we know, being an international player, at the age of 16 some of the players leave school and my family didn’t want that to happen. So that’s why the move to Georgia. Also, when I was 10, I came to Miami and I was playing in Miami and I loved the atmosphere here. I love that you play year-around, something that we wouldn’t have back home. So stuff like that is what made that move happen.