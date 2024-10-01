Q&A: Guardians fans gear up for postseason baseball
October 1st, 2024
It’s time for October baseball. As the Guardians enjoy their bye week before their postseason run begins on Saturday in the American League Division Series, MLB.com Guardians beat reporter Mandy Bell held an Ask Me Anything on Reddit with Cleveland fans at r/ClevelandGuardians. This mailbag features questions and answers from there. The full AMA can be read here.
What’s the difference you see in the clubhouse this year compared to the last two years? What positive individual or team/attributes/traits did you see in Spring Training that carried over into the regular season? Are there players not on the team currently that would fit in the team’s culture and definitely make them better? — PeltonsDalmation
Honestly, they seem to be having more fun this year, which seems impossible because that 2022 group had a ton of fun, too. But this group really loves being around each other and they all have a blast every single day. Mix that with a little more experience than the roster had in ’22 and those are the biggest differences.
The work ethic in Spring Training was different. Everyone on the roster showed up 10 days before they were required to. That included the veterans like José Ramírez, Steven Kwan, Josh Naylor — guys who didn’t need to get that extra work. But they all decided on their own that they needed to get there early and start grinding. That work ethic stayed the same all season long and clearly led to a first-place team.
It depends. Maybe if they need a defensive boost around the infield, Gabriel Arias or Tyler Freeman would be a better fit as a utility guy. But honestly, everyone who is currently on the roster has played a significant role to get them here that there wouldn’t be a huge boost elsewhere. Could just be minor things to carry on the bench if they make a move.
1. What win was the biggest turn around on the season and the scariest loss? 2. Many people say team chemistry isn’t important, but from someone closer to the team, how important is that? 3. Who has the funniest personality on the team? — theClarkofKent
This team didn’t have too many crazy highs or bad lows. No game really felt like the “turning point” or even a scary loss because they’d offset everything in the next few days. They were consistently humming in the middle, which led them to a lot of success.
I’ve learned this year just how important team chemistry actually is. This was a group that, externally, didn’t have high expectations. They were returning most of the same roster that took a step back in 2023. They didn’t add big bats or power arms to cause us all to think this would be a 180 from last year. A shift in offensive approach helped. They’ve gotten lucky on some rookies, sure. But the buy-in from the players and the chemistry they all have with one another has created an unbelievably successful environment. I always thought that it was relatively important, but that importance could be overblown. My opinion was changed this year.
Funniest personality is definitely Austin Hedges.
I was wondering who you think the team is gonna call up from the Minors for the extended playoff rosters?
Playoff rosters go back to 26 players after having 28-man rosters during September. So they actually need to figure out who they’ll trim down before they figure out if they’ll add anyone from the Minors. I think Myles Straw has a chance to be added to bring speed and defense to the bench. Maybe Arias/Freeman if they want a better defensive glove for the infield. But it wouldn’t be surprising if they don’t call on anyone from the Minors.
How do you envision Stephen Vogt deploying the pitching on non-Bibee start day? Do you think we will be seeing openers to get through the meat of the order once? Williams/Boyd/Cobb/Cantillo/Lively after you get through the one through five hitters? Which bullpen arms would be candidates to be openers? — wrb715
My early guess is that Matthew Boyd will start one of the games. I think the plan was to have Gavin Williams work in relief, but now that his trial run of that was cancelled on Sunday, who knows if they’ll want to try him in that role for the first time in a playoff game. They seem to be lining Alex Cobb up to be back in the ALDS. Maybe have Cobb open since his pitch count isn’t too high coming off the IL and either try Williams piggybacking or just go to the bullpen.
No matter who is starting, the plan will be to get to the bullpen as quickly and early as needed. It’s their biggest weapon.
Having seen this group between last year and this year, would you say the biggest difference is Austin Hedges and the vibes? If the team were to decide to part ways with him at the end of the season would / could the team regress without him and his vibes & leadership? — mynameisethan182
It’s really understated how much Austin Hedges brings to the clubhouse. When you go around the room, asking guys how they’ve created this culture/environment, they all say Hedges. When you ask who the ringleader is to get everyone to believe they can win every game, even when they’re trailing late, they all say Hedges. He has been great to have with a first-time manager and he’s really helped this clubhouse buy in to the style of play that’s led them here. Maybe he did enough to lay the foundation now for this group if he wasn’t back. But no matter what, he’s a tough presence to replace.
What’s your favorite thing about José Ramírez? — SandInMyBoots89
The fact that he loves baseball so much. It sounds like a dumb answer, but superstars don’t do what Ramírez does. Last offseason, he played winter ball because he just loved playing baseball. That’s unheard of. In the first week of Spring Training games this year, he was screaming in the clubhouse (playfully, but with some truth behind it) when he wasn’t in the lineup. Vogt almost needs to wear body armor when he has to tell Ramírez that he’s getting a day off. There’s a love for the game there that’s rare and it’s really cool to see.