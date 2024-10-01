Q&A: Guardians fans gear up for postseason baseball

It’s really understated how much Austin Hedges brings to the clubhouse. When you go around the room, asking guys how they’ve created this culture/environment, they all say Hedges. When you ask who the ringleader is to get everyone to believe they can win every game, even when they’re trailing late, they all say Hedges. He has been great to have with a first-time manager and he’s really helped this clubhouse buy in to the style of play that’s led them here. Maybe he did enough to lay the foundation now for this group if he wasn’t back. But no matter what, he’s a tough presence to replace.