Q&A: Valaika, Vogt dish on Guardians’ offense

Valaika: Let him get his feet wet, not trying to dump on him with scouting reports and all kinds of stuff that we have. Give him 20, 30 at-bats to just taste the big leagues a little bit. And then when we see things, when we need to make adjustments, other clubs don’t know him yet. Everybody’s got computers, but they’re going to go look up how to attack him, but it’s a different beast in the Minor Leagues than the big leagues. So before we jump to conclusions or try to intervene, let some of the dust settle and see what the game’s telling us at this point or at this level, and then we will go from there with him.